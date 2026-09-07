Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on course with fluent win over Tommy Paul

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcased his formidable return to top form at the US Open, dominating Tommy Paul in straight sets to secure his place in the quarter-finals and continue his quest for back-to-back titles.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after getting to match-point in the US Open Round of 16 match against Tommy Paul of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz defeated American 20th seed Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the US Open quarter-finals.

The victory extends Alcaraz's major match-winning streak to 18, highlighting his return to top form after a five-month absence due to a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz's aggressive playing style and ability to control the ball under pressure were key to his commanding performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The defending champion expressed confidence in his game, stating he is enjoying himself and playing well at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz is set to face either American Ben Shelton or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is on personal best 18-match winning streak at the majors. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz beat American 20th seed Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a high-voltage hit-fest on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open and remain firmly on track for back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion has hit top form in New York after nearly five months out with a right wrist injury and extended his major match-winning streak to 18 with a stunning display of shotmaking against a fellow big-hitter.

Alcaraz's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Tommy Paul makes a down-the-line return to Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I think I just played my game," Alcaraz said, still looking fresh in a custom black-and-white Nike kit for the second week.

"I tried to play to my style. Tommy's such a talented player and his shots are pretty dangerous and it's difficult to control the ball when it comes to you. I was ready for a battle.

"I was trying to be aggressive all the time ... I did well to put pressure on his return, which helped me stay calm and to think clearly. I was really happy with the performance."

Alcaraz's serve came under pressure in the third game when Paul fired an exquisite 100 mph forehand winner around the net that brought Arthur Ashe Stadium to its feet, but the Spaniard stood firm before striking late to snatch the opening set.

The 23-year-old left a vapour trail with a crosscourt winner to carve out an early opening in the second set and swiftly took a 2-0 lead, before trading breaks with Paul and breezing through the remaining games for a commanding lead.

Confidence And Future Match-Ups

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul have a word at the net after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Even with much of the showcourt crowd yearning for a home winner, second seed Alcaraz continued to steal the show with his audacious play and moved to the brink of improving his win-loss record against American players at the Grand Slams to 13-0.

After shifting down to cruise mode, Alcaraz briefly flinched at the finish line but he regrouped to deliver the knockout blow and set up a meeting with American Ben Shelton or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.

Alcaraz hit a rocket of a forehand to bring up match-point, another sign that he was reaching the peak of his powers at a venue where he has thrived ever since his maiden Grand Slam triumph four years ago.

"I think so," Alcaraz said when asked about being back to his best in New York, where he has reached the quarter-finals in five of his six appearances now.

"It shows how special this place is to me, I'm just enjoying myself on court here. It doesn't matter that I was out for over four months. Every time I come here I play well."