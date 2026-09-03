US Open PIX: Birds take centre stage as Medvedev outmuscles Gorzny

Daniil Medvedev overcame a bizarre bird interruption and a brief umpire spat to defeat Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 and reach the US Open third round.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his US Open second round match against Sebastian Gorzny of the US, in New York on Wednesday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Key Points Daniil Medvedev beat American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the US Open third round.

The 2021 champion fired 14 aces and controlled the match from the opening game, quickly putting Gorzny under pressure.

Two birds landing on the net during a rally briefly halted play and forced the point to be replayed.

Gorzny fought harder in the third set, but Medvedev broke in the 11th game and served out the match to seal victory.

Daniil Medvedev overcame an unusual interruption from two birds to fly into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday as he flattened American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 2021 champion fired off 14 aces in a lopsided affair, where a mid-match avian distraction served up an odd bit of drama. Medvedev next plays either Spain's Jaume Munar or Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

IMAGE: Sebastian Gorzny serves. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

"Being on the court, I was happy with my level," the Russian said after the match.

"I love this court and I love you guys."

Medvedev Dominates Early

The Russian broke his opponent from the baseline in the opening game and needed only 21 minutes to get through the first set, firing off 10 winners to just two from Gorzny, who was outmatched in only his second major main draw match.

Medvedev has kept a calm demeanour in New York - in contrast to his dramatic first-round exit last year - but had his patience tested when a pair of birds appeared on the net during a rally midway through the second set, prompting the umpire to replay the point.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev remonstrates with the umpire during the second set. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

"I saw them straight away and thought the point would stop straight away," said Medvedev, who estimated that they continued to play for 45 seconds before the umpire intervened.

"The moment I hit the winner we stop and I say why?"

Former Champion Closes Out Gorzny

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev celebrates after the match. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

He got over it pretty quickly, keeping the demolition job going in the third set, where he briefly sniped at the chair umpire, calling him "crazy," during the changeover after the third game and survived a 33-shot rally in the sixth.

Gorzny improved his level in the third set, saving four break points in the ninth game, but it was too little too late as Medvedev harnessed his powerful forehand to break the American in the 11th game and sealed it with an unreturnable serve.