Anastasia Potapova Upsets 10th Seed Amanda Anisimova At US Open

Austrian Anastasia Potapova came up with a stunning performance at the US Open to stun American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

IMAGE: Austria's Anastasia Potapova celebrates winning her US Open third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova was eliminated from the US Open in the third round.

Austrian Anastasia Potapova defeated Anisimova 6-2, 7-5, advancing to the fourth round for the first time.

Anisimova, a previous finalist, struggled with 46 unforced errors during the match.

Potapova successfully defended 13 of 16 break points, showcasing strong defensive play.

The victory marks a significant achievement for Potapova in a major tournament.

IMAGE: Anastasia Potapova clasps her hands to her mouth after Amanda Anisimova sends the ball out on match-point. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova went out of the US Open in the third round on Saturday, losing 6-2, 7-5 to Austrian Anastasia Potapova as she failed to recapture the magic of her run to the final a year ago.

Potapova defended 13 of the 16 break-points she faced to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time, where she will play either Russian Mirra Andreeva or Czech Nikola Bartunkova.

Potapova Capitalises On Anisimova's unforced Errors

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova reacts after Anastasia Potapova clinches victory. Photograph: Jeenah Moon

"I think I'm the happiest person out here - maybe my coach is a little bit happier," said Potapova.

"To play here gives me so many goosebumps when I come out on this court in front of this crowd."

Anisimova, a runner-up at Wimbledon last year as well, has been unable to reach a tournament final in 2026 and had a long chat with her coaches after the opening set, where Potapova broke her to love in the third game and converted on another break-point chance in the seventh.

IMAGE: Anastasia Potapova defended 13 of the 16 break-points she faced to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time. Photograph: Jeenah Moon

The pair traded breaks three times in a competitive second set, when the crowd at Louis Armstrong urged on the American at every turn.

But Anisimova, who had 46 unforced errors across the match, gave her opponent a leg-up when she sent a shot just past the baseline on break point in the penultimate game.

Potapova absorbed Anisimova's power from the baseline in a fine final rally, clasping her hands to her mouth after the American sent the ball out again on match point.