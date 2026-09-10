Zverev breezes past van de Zandschulp to US Open semis

Alexander Zverev advanced to the US Open semi-finals, easily overcoming Botic van de Zandschulp and setting his sights on a second Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his US Open quarter-final against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets at the US Open.

The German secured his spot in the semi-finals, where he will face Karen Khachanov.

Despite an initial struggle with his serve, Zverev overcame his opponent with powerful play.

This marks Zverev's third semi-final appearance at the US Open. He is aiming for his second Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Botic van de Zandschulp after the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Alexander Zverev cruised into the semi-finals of the US Open with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp at the Arthur Ashe Stadiumin on Wednesday.

The world No. 2, who won his maiden Grand Slam crown at the French Open in June, proved too strong for the 70th-ranked Dutchman at the Arthur Ashe stadium to stay on course for his second Grand Slam title.

The 29-year-old German ace will meet Russia's Karen Khachanov, who entered the semi-finals earlier in the day after Alexander Blockx retired trailing 6-2, 7-5, 3-2.

Zverev's Path To Victory

IMAGE: Botic van de Zandschulp in action during the quarter-final. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Zverev looked far from convincing on serve and had five double-faults in an erratic start, but van de Zandschulp leaked forehand errors to allow the top seed to break twice in the opening set.

Van de Zandschulp regrouped in the second set and came close to levelling the contest, earning a set-point on Zverev's serve while leading 5-4 but the German absorbed the pressure and reeled off three games in a row towards the end.

IMAGE: World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who bagged his maiden Slam at the French Open in June, never looked in trouble as he powered to victory. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

In the third set, the 30-year-old Dutchman went a double break down and trailed 1-4. He was broken again in the seventh game as Zverev, the 2020 runner-up then cruised home to reach his third semi-final in New York.