US Open PICS: Fritz Cruises Past Young Compatriot Blanch

American tennis star Taylor Fritz, highlighting his formidable serve and strong form, powered into the US Open second round with a dominant straight-sets victory over compatriot Darwin Blanch.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz acknowledges the applause from fans after winning his US Open first round match against compatriot Darwin Blanch at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Taylor Fritz defeated compatriot Darwin Blanch in straight sets at the US Open.

Fritz showcased a powerful serve, hitting 14 aces during his first-round match.

The American advanced to the second round, setting up a clash with Mattia Bellucci or Zsombor Piros.

Fritz capitalised on Blanch's errors, particularly in the second and third sets, to secure the win.

This victory marks a strong start for Fritz at Flushing Meadows, building on his previous finalist appearance.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz makes a backhand return to Darwin Blanch. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

American Taylor Fritz harnessed his mighty serve to roll into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday, beating compatriot Darwin Blanch 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the second match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A finalist in 2024, Fritz looked right at home in New York against the 18-year-old wildcard, hitting 14 aces to set up a meeting with Mattia Bellucci of Italy, who beat Hungarian Zsombor Piros 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.

Fritz's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Darwin Blanch stretches to return a drop from Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"It's never easy to come out and play another young American," said Fritz, who had a withering appraisal of his own return game.

"He gave me a lot of opportunities with some doubles, with some second serves."

Fritz had a mixed run-up to New York, winning in D.C. before losing his Montreal opener, but he had no issues on Tuesday, as he dropped only one first-serve point in the opening set and got the break in the sixth game.

Match Progression And Key Moments

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz and Darwin Blanch meet at the net after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

He wore down Blanch's defences in the second set, converting on his fourth break point in the fifth game and again in the seventh, as costly errors began to pile up for the teenager on his Flushing Meadows debut.

Blanch let another shot go past the baseline on break point in the opening game of the third set and Fritz slammed his foot on the gas from there, extinguishing the only two break points he faced in the second game with an ace and a punishing backhand.

He sealed it with an unreturnable serve, giving the home fans more reason to cheer after compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton both won during Monday's night session.

American Tiafoe survived a five-set scare, edging countryman Martin Damm in an opening-round clash that spilled into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The 11th seed was victorious 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Eighth seed Shelton recovered from a shaky start to beat Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2.