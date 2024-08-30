News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Swiatek cruises past qualifier Shibahara to reach third round

Swiatek cruises past qualifier Shibahara to reach third round

August 30, 2024 02:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the US Open women's singles second round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday.

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates an easy victory over Japan's Ena Shibahara in the US Open women's singles second round match at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates an easy victory over Japan's Ena Shibahara in the US Open women's singles second round match at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Iga Swiatek made quick work of Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara in a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the second round on Thursday to underline her title credentials at the US Open.

Swiatek survived a slight scare in the first round when she committed a slew of unforced errors before sealing a hard-fought victory over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, but against Shibahara, she was clinical and swatted her Japanese opponent aside in just over an hour.

 

"I'm playing, you know, not overpowering (tennis), but trying to be really solid and picking the right shots and being proactive. I'm happy with everything," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I just felt the rhythm much better. I was a bit tense in my last match, so today I just wanted to focus on the right things and focus on myself."

Ena Shibahara, ranked outside the top 200, defended three break-points in a marathon service game in the second set to hold for 1-1 and avoid the dreaded 'double bagel'.

IMAGE: Ena Shibahara, ranked outside the top 200, defended three break-points in a marathon service game in the second set to hold for 1-1 and avoid the dreaded 'double bagel'. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Pole served with real accuracy in the first set, winning 89% of points on her first serve and converting three out of four break-point opportunities to race into the lead against a frustrated Shibahara, who had no answers.

Japan's Shibahara, ranked outside the top 200 and in her first singles Grand Slam main draw, tried to turn things around in the second set and defended three break-points in a marathon service game to hold for 1-1 and avoid the dreaded 'double bagel'.

That was the extent of her resistance, however, as Swiatek won the next five games in a row to clinch victory.

Swiatek, who won the third of her five Grand Slams at Flushing Meadows, is next in action in a third-round tie against either Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.(

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in Champions League
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in Champions League
Paralympics: Armless archer dominates ranking round
Paralympics: Armless archer dominates ranking round
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show
PIX: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command
PIX: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in Champions League
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in Champions League
MP: 6 GRP cops suspended for beating woman, grandson
MP: 6 GRP cops suspended for beating woman, grandson
India, China discuss LAC, seek to ease differences
India, China discuss LAC, seek to ease differences

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round

US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round

US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances