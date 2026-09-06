US Open PICS: Qinwen Zheng shuts door on Madison Keys with strong comeback

Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen delivered a stunning performance at the US Open, overcoming a chronic elbow injury and a 0-5 deficit in the final set to defeat American Madison Keys in a thrilling third-round match.

IMAGE: China's Qinwen Zheng breaks into celebration after victory over Madison Keys of the United States in the third round of the US Open, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Zheng Qinwen staged an incredible comeback, winning from 0-5 down in the final set against Madison Keys at the US Open.

The victory is significant for Zheng, who is recovering from a chronic right elbow injury and recent surgery.

Keys, who saved match-points in her previous round, was unable to hold her lead against Zheng's resilience.

Zheng will now face either Iga Swiatek or Marie Bouzkova in the next round of the tournament.

IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng celebrates on court after a glorious comeback victory. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

China's Zheng Qinwen came back from 0-5 down in the deciding set to beat American Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the US Open third round on Saturday as she battles back from a chronic right elbow injury that has stunted her career.

The Olympic champion was forced to go through qualifying only two years after reaching the quarter-finals for the second time, in a career slump that saw her undergo surgery last year and she collapsed on the court with joy after the win.

Zheng's Resilient Comeback Against Keys

IMAGE: Madison Keys reacts after fluffing a return. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The 22nd-seeded Keys pulled off an escape act worthy of Houdini in the second round, saving five match-points against Anna Bondar, but did not have the magic this time around as she let the contest slip through her fingers in the final moments.

Zheng next faces either six-times major winner Iga Swiatek or Czech Marie Bouzkova, who play later on Saturday.

"Finally one time a bit of luck is on my side," said Zheng.

"I'm so happy and I know in the last match she also did that comeback. It was a very dramatic match for me but we both showed up with very strong tennis."

Overcoming Adversity And Injury

IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng saved match-point in the seventh game before getting the break with a forehand winner. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Zheng dropped serve with a double fault in the fourth game and Keys broke her to love in the opening set's penultimate game as the American looked poised to roll through.

But Zheng flipped the script in the second set, fighting through the tie-break before sealing it with a lethal strike from the baseline.

Keys had her foot on the gas in the third set but Zheng found the brakes, saving match-point in the seventh game before getting the break with a forehand winner.

Keys's nerves began to unravel from there as she piled up errors before handing over the contest on match-point with a shot just out of bounds.