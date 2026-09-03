US Open PICS: Karolina Muchova mauls Boulter to reach third round

World No. 7 Karolina Muchova showcased her formidable talent at the US Open with a dominant victory over Katie Boulter to advance to the third round.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova hits balls to fans after winning her US Open second round match against Britain's Katie Boulter, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points World number seven Karolina Muchova secured a decisive 6-1, 6-0 victory over Katie Boulter at the US Open.

The match was moved to the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium due to rain, where Muchova quickly adapted and maintained composure.

Muchova's dominant performance saw her win in under an hour, capitalising on Boulter's unforced errors.

The Czech player, a two-time semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows, demonstrated ruthless form throughout the match.

Muchova will now face the winner of the all-American clash between Emma Navarro and Caty McNally in the next round.

IMAGE: Karolina Muchova makes a forehand return from the baseline. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

World number seven Karolina Muchova stormed into the third round of the US Open with a crushing 6-1, 6-0 victory over Britain's Katie Boulter.

Rain forced the meeting to be moved to the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium and the two-time semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows was ruthless from start to finish.

Muchova's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Karolina Muchova shakes hanks with Katie Boulter after their second round match. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The world number 62 briefly threatened to make a contest of it, breaking in Muchova's first service game, but she struggled to find any rhythm after that.

Muchova recovered immediately and took full advantage of Boulter's unforced errors, 15 of which came in the first set alone, to take the opener.

IMAGE: World No. 62 Katie Boulter briefly threatened Karolina Muchova, breaking in first service game, but struggled to find any rhythm after that. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The second followed much the same script, with the Czech continuing to dictate play while Boulter failed to hold serve throughout the match, allowing Muchova to secure the win in under an hour.

"I was happy about my composure. We changed courts to this one with the roof, so of course I'm really happy with the way I adapted," Muchova said on court.

Muchova, who claimed the mixed doubles title in New York with compatriot Jakub Mensik, will next face the winner of the all-American clash between Emma Navarro and Caty McNally.