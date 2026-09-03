Bu Yunchaokete's Dream Run: Lucky Loser Topples 12th Seed Rafael Jodar

Lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete made a stunning US Open debut, achieving his first Grand Slam main-draw victory by upsetting 12th seed Rafael Jodar.

IMAGE: China's Yunchaokete Bu reacts during his US Open first round match against Spain's Rafael Jodar, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Chinese lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete defeated 12th seed Rafael Jodar in the US Open first round.

Rafael Jodar, a former junior champion, struggled with unforced errors and failed to find his rhythm.

Bu Yunchaokete secured his maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory after entering as a last-minute replacement.

The match was delayed by rain, but Bu maintained focus to complete the upset.

Bu will now face Fabian Marozsan or Michael Zheng in the second round of the US Open.

IMAGE: Yunchaokete Bu, a last-minute beneficiary of a spot in the main draw after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew, broke early in the second set. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Rafael Jodar was tripped up at the first hurdle in his maiden US Open campaign on Wednesday, the Spanish 12th seed failing to find his rhythm and losing 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 to Chinese lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete.

Back at the site of his junior triumph two years ago, the 19-year-old Jodar looked unusually out of sorts after his first-round clash was delayed by a day due to rain, with a flurry of unforced errors handing Bu the opening set.

Things looked to be going from bad to worse for Jodar when Bu, the last-minute beneficiary of a spot in the main draw after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew, broke early in the second set and threatened to run away with the contest.

"I'm a really lucky loser," Bu said.

Bu's Journey From Qualifier To Main Draw

IMAGE: Rafael Jodar looked out of sorts after his first-round clash was delayed by a day due to rain and made several unforced errors. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"After I lost in qualifying, I took a day off but I saw a few guys pull out, so I took the decision to come back and tried to do some work in case I could play. Yesterday, they told me I could ... when I heard that, I was super excited."

Jodar, one of the fastest-rising talents in the men's game after going from 362nd in the world to 13th over the past year, continued to struggle for answers and even sent several of his rackets to be re-strung in a bid to change his fortunes.

But it proved futile, with the 24-year-old Bu refusing to loosen his grip on the contest as he sealed the second set after another unforced error from Jodar to silence a vocal contingent of Spanish supporters on Court 17.

Maiden Grand Slam Victory For Bu

World number 124 Bu completed the upset after an hour-long rain delay, securing his maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory on his seventh attempt and setting up a second-round clash with Fabian Marozsan or Michael Zheng.

"It was a little bit hard with the rain delay," Bu said.

"We just had to do our job and stay focused. I'm really happy for that. It may have looked very easy, but in my mind and my heart there were lots of emotions. I was very nervous."