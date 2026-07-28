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Sabalenka, Djokovic to headline US Open mixed doubles

July 28, 2026 14:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
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World number one Aryna Sabalenka and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic are set to headline the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, which returns with a revamped format designed to attract top singles players and promises an exciting competition.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic share a great camaraderie off court

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic share a great camaraderie off court. Photograph: Novak Djokovic/Instagram and Christopher Pike/Reuters

Key Points

  • World number one Aryna Sabalenka and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic lead the initial entry list for the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship.
  • Other high-profile pairings include Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, and Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori.
  • The revamped mixed doubles event will be held from August 24-26, before the singles main draw, aiming to attract more top singles players.
  • The format includes a 16-team main draw, with six teams qualifying by combined singles ranking, eight wildcards, and two spots from a new eight-team qualifying draw.
  • The reimagined format debuted last year with commercial success, drawing sellout crowds and attracting top singles players despite some criticism from doubles specialists.
 

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic headline the initial entry list for this year's U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, organisers said on Monday, as the revamped event returns for a second edition.

Star-Studded Pairings Confirmed

Six-times Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, world number two Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, and defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are among the high-profile pairings entered into the competition.

Revamped Format and Qualification

The mixed doubles championship will again be held during the week before the singles main draw, from August 24-26, after organisers overhauled the format last year to attract more top singles players by reducing the field and offering a standalone place on the calendar. The entry window closes on August 17, after which the top six teams by combined singles ranking will qualify directly for the 16-team main draw. Eight teams will receive wildcards, while the remaining two places will be decided through an eight-team qualifying draw introduced this year.

Commercial Success and Future Outlook

The reimagined format proved a commercial success on its debut last year, drawing sellout crowds and attracting many of the sport's top singles players despite criticism from some doubles specialists who said it sidelined established doubles teams. Errani and Vavassori went on to retain the title by defeating Swiatek and Ruud in the final.

Source: REUTERS
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Novak DjokovicGrand SlamSabalenkaUS OpenCasper Ruud

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