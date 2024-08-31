News
Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open third round

Bopanna-Ebden, Bhambri-Olivetti in US Open third round

Last updated on: August 31, 2024 06:09 IST
India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden.

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden will meet will meet the Argentine pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni next in the men's doubles at the US Open. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

India had mixed fortunes in the men’s doubles at the US Open on Friday.

While Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri made it to the third round, Davis Cupper Sriram Balaji fell by the wayside at Flushing Meadows, New York.

 

Second seeds Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden, runners-up at last year's US Open, had it easy against the unseeded pair of Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Federico Coria of Argentina, winning their second round match 6-2, 6-4.

They will meet Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, who got the better of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy of the United States 6-7(2), 7-6(4), 6-4 in another second round match that lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti beat the 15th seeded American-Dutch combination of Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Rojer in 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi lost to New Zealand's Michael Venus and Britain's Neal Skupski, the eighth seeds, 6-7(4), 4-6.

