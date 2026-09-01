Alcaraz back with a bang; Tsitsipas shocks Arthur Fils

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to the US Open after a five-month wrist injury layoff, showcasing his formidable forehand in a dominant straight-sets victory over Roman Safiullin.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his US Open first round match against Russia's Roman Safiullin at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to the US Open after a nearly five-month wrist injury layoff, securing a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Roman Safiullin.

Alcaraz showcased his powerful forehand, hitting over 20 winners in his first singles match in 139 days.

Despite admitting to 'some doubts' during the match, Alcaraz maintained control, converting crucial break points and dominating the third set.

The Spaniard will now face Portugal's Jaime Faria in the second round of the tournament.

Alcaraz expressed his joy at returning to competition, missing the crowd, energy, and overall competitive atmosphere.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz getures to the crowd during his first round match against Roman Safiullin. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed only a New York minute to hit his stride after a nearly five-month injury layoff, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the US Open.

Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows as one of the tournament's biggest question marks, having not played since April due to a wrist injury, but he had his best weapon working for him in his first singles match in 139 days as he sent over 20 forehand winners.

He next plays Portugal's Jaime Faria in the second round.

Alcaraz's Emotional Return

"It's been a really tough five months for me," said Alcaraz. "I missed it - I missed the crowd, the energy, I missed competition, I missed everything."

Alcaraz got a brief US Open warm-up in the mixed doubles with partner Serena Williams last week, and the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was all too happy to see him return, heaping deafening cheers on the twice champion as he took to the court.

Match Dominance and Overcoming Doubts

IMAGE: Roman Safiullin returns to Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Alcaraz whacked a forehand winner out of Safiullin's reach for the break in the seventh game and looked to be back to his usual self as the Russian was unable to tame Alcaraz's lethal serve on set point.

The Spaniard went down an early break in the second set but Safiullin gave up the momentum immediately as he sent a volley out on break point in the third game, never getting a handle on the match.

Alcaraz painted the line to go up another break in the seventh and was in total control in the third set, where he converted a break point with his powerful forehand.

"There were some doubts during the match, I'm not going to lie," said Alcaraz.

"I tried to forget everything. I tried to enjoy."

Tsitsipas shocks Arthur Fils

IMAGE: Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his first round match against France's Arthur Fils. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned Cincinnati winner and 10th seed Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-4 in the early match on Armstrong, setting up a second-round meeting with South African Lloyd Harris in a tournament where he has frequently struggled.

"It's very easy to not feel confident, especially when you haven't beaten top players in a long time," he told reporters.

"I'm very ecstatic about today. It's an important, good victory for me, for my confidence."

Tsitsipas said ending a coaching relationship with his father Apostolos had brought much-needed calm to his tennis life and rebuilt his confidence.

He reached two Grand Slam finals and a career-high ranking of world number three under the guidance of his father, whom he parted ways with in 2024 after a 23-year spell together before renewing the arrangement last year.

But after injury problems and a string of disappointing results, Tsitsipas split with his father again before Wimbledon this year and brought in Thomas Perrin to his team as he sought to revive his fortunes.

IMAGE: Arthur Fils in action during his first round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I personally felt like I needed it. I needed a different voice. I needed someone who provides a little bit more calm into my tennis world," Tsitsipas told reporters after beating Fils.

"There was a lot of chaos surrounding me before and a lot of noise. It took, for me, a long time to figure it out and realise that I just can't cope with it anymore. I also felt I grew up."

Tsitsipas said he had no regrets about making the change.

Seven matches were suspended on the outer courts on Sunday night due to rain and resumed on Monday, with organisers benefiting from the extended three-day first-round schedule after expanding the main draw to 15 days in 2025.

Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Muchova got the day underway on the Grandstand with a routine 6-3, 6-0 win over Austrian Sinja Kraus.

The Czech seventh seed plays Briton Katie Boulter in the second round.

It was a good day for the Americans on the largest of the outdoor courts, as Emma Navarro ground out a 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 6-3 win over Frenchwoman Lois Boisson, while Taylor Townsend defeated Poland's Maja Chwalinska 6-2, 6-3.

The Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who was forced to go through qualifying only two years after reaching the quarter-finals in New York, beat Kristina Liutova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on the outer courts.