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How Indian Shuttlers Began Their US Open Campaign With Dominant Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 25, 2026 12:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton stars Tanvi Sharma and Kidambi Srikanth have made a strong start at the US Open, securing comfortable victories in their respective opening matches and setting a positive tone for the Indian contingent.

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Key Points

  • World Junior Championship silver-medallist Tanvi Sharma secured a comfortable win against Yvonne Li of Germany.
  • Seasoned Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth dominated his opening match against compatriot D Saneeth in just 30 minutes.
  • Devika Sihag, the reigning Thailand Masters champion, also advanced in the women's singles first round.
  • Promising Rounak Chouhan defeated former world junior silver-medallist S Sankar Muthusamy in an all-Indian men's clash.
  • India found success in mixed doubles with Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha progressing to the next round.

World Junior Championship silver-medallist Tanvi Sharma and the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth began their US Open badminton campaign with comfortable wins here.

Indian Shuttlers Dominate Opening Rounds

Tanvi defeated Yvonne Li of Germany 23-21, 21-16 while Devika Sihag, who is the reigning Thailand Masters champion, beat Ines Lucia Castillo of Peru 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles first round on Wednesday.

 

In the first of the two all-Indian men's clashes, the promising Rounak Chouhan defeated former world junior silver-medallist S Sankar Muthusamy 23-21, 21-16.

Fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth dominated the match against compatriot D Saneeth winning 21-14, 21-12 in just 30 minutes.

Rakshitha Sree also entered the next round with a 21-15, 21-8 victory over Tereza Svabikova of Czech Republic.

India found success in mixed doubles through Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha, who packed off Indonesia's Wirawan Ihsan Adam and Serena Kani 21-15, 21-16 in just 26 minutes.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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