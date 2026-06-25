How Indian Shuttlers Began Their US Open Campaign With Dominant Wins

Indian badminton stars Tanvi Sharma and Kidambi Srikanth have made a strong start at the US Open, securing comfortable victories in their respective opening matches and setting a positive tone for the Indian contingent.

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Key Points World Junior Championship silver-medallist Tanvi Sharma secured a comfortable win against Yvonne Li of Germany.

Seasoned Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth dominated his opening match against compatriot D Saneeth in just 30 minutes.

Devika Sihag, the reigning Thailand Masters champion, also advanced in the women's singles first round.

Promising Rounak Chouhan defeated former world junior silver-medallist S Sankar Muthusamy in an all-Indian men's clash.

India found success in mixed doubles with Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha progressing to the next round.

World Junior Championship silver-medallist Tanvi Sharma and the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth began their US Open badminton campaign with comfortable wins here.

Indian Shuttlers Dominate Opening Rounds

Tanvi defeated Yvonne Li of Germany 23-21, 21-16 while Devika Sihag, who is the reigning Thailand Masters champion, beat Ines Lucia Castillo of Peru 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles first round on Wednesday.

In the first of the two all-Indian men's clashes, the promising Rounak Chouhan defeated former world junior silver-medallist S Sankar Muthusamy 23-21, 21-16.

Fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth dominated the match against compatriot D Saneeth winning 21-14, 21-12 in just 30 minutes.

Rakshitha Sree also entered the next round with a 21-15, 21-8 victory over Tereza Svabikova of Czech Republic.

India found success in mixed doubles through Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha, who packed off Indonesia's Wirawan Ihsan Adam and Serena Kani 21-15, 21-16 in just 26 minutes.