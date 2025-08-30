HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US Open: Alcaraz demolishes Darderi; Raducanu exits

US Open: Alcaraz demolishes Darderi; Raducanu exits

August 30, 2025 01:13 IST

Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz will next play France's Arthur Rinderknech. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz dished out another devastating defeat, while 2021 champion Emma Raducanu's run ended in bitter disappointment in the US Open third round on Friday.

Alcaraz, the 2022 Flushing Meadows champion who has claimed an ATP-best six titles this season, shook off a right knee problem to brush aside Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

The Spaniard took a medical timeout to address the issue in the second set but eased fans' worries as he sprinted through the final set with just two unforced errors to set up a meeting with France's Arthur Rinderknech.

"I just played such great tennis, great performance in general, so I'm just really proud about it," said Alcaraz, who took the win as Darderi put the ball out on match point.

Raducanu has shown signs of improvement this year, reaching the US Open third round for the first time since her 2021 triumph, but it was not enough to get past ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It's going to be important to just look at the last few months as a whole, last few weeks as a whole and the improvements that I'm making, because a match like that can easily kind of get you down if you let it," said Raducanu, who had failed to win a match in her last two visits to the hardcourt major.

 

"So I'm going to try and not do that and regroup."

Rybakina, who triumphed at Wimbledon three years ago, reached the US Open fourth round for the first time and will next play either Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
