US Open 2025: Ayush, Tanvi move into quarterfinals

June 27, 2025 18:27 IST

IMAGE: India's Ayush Shetty, seeded fourth, will face Kuan Lin Kuo of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament in Iowa. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Ace Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma marched into the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025 badminton tournament in Iowa after registering contrasting victories in their second-round fixtures.

World No. 34 Ayush Shetty fought hard to get the better of compatriot and World No. 54 Tharun Mannepalli. The fourth-seeded Shetty won the contest 21-12, 13-21, 21-15.

In the quarterfinal, he will face Kuan Lin Kuo of Chinese Taipei.

In women's singles, World No. 66 Tanvi entered the quarterfinal with a dominating 21-18, 21-16 win over Thailand's World No. 58 Pitchamon Opatniputh.

The 16-year-old Tanvi, currently ranked No. 2 in the BWF World Junior rankings, will take on Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia in the quarters.

The Malaysian World No. 50 made it to the last eight by seeing off India's Aakarshi Kashyap 21-17, 20-22, 21-13.

Qualifier Ira Sharma's run also came to an end following a 22-20, 11-21, 21-12 defeat at the hands of Ukrainian seventh seed Polina Buhrova, who had knocked out Shriyanshi Valishetty in the opening round. 

 

Anmol Kharb, another Indian in the fray, also crashed out of the tournament, losing 23-21, 21-10 to Denmark's sixth-seeded Line Christophersen in the pre-quarters.

USA's Laura Lam and Allison Lee ended India's challenge in women's doubles as they beat Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra 21-10, 21-14. 

India's mixed doubles pair of Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra have already been eliminated from the BWF Super 300 tournament after going down 21-15, 15-21, 21-16 to the Guatemalan pair of Christopher Alexander Martinez Salvador and Diana Corleto Soto.

In men's doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi advanced to the next round with a 21-10, 21-17 win over Canada's Jonathan Lai and Nyl Yakura.

