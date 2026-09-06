US Open Roundup: Gauff keeps going as Fritz, Keys suffer shock exits

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff continue their strong US Open campaigns, advancing to the fourth round, even as several prominent American tennis stars face surprising early exits from the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff secured her spot in the second week of the US Open for the fifth consecutive year. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets victory, maintaining his Grand Slam title aspirations.

Coco Gauff, a strong contender, also secured her spot in the fourth round, providing a positive highlight for American fans.

Naomi Osaka demonstrated resilience, battling through a three-setter and an Achilles niggle to progress in the tournament.

Several top American players, including Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova, faced unexpected early eliminations from the U.S. Open.

The tournament saw intense matches, with young talents like Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala delivering thrilling performances.

Alexander Zverev kept his bid for a second Grand Slam title alive with a straightforward win over Alejandro Tabilo, while Coco Gauff stayed strong to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open as several of her fellow Americans crashed out on Saturday.

Naomi Osaka overcame a mental and physical battle to outlast Belgium's Elise Mertens in a three-setter on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Two of the brightest young prospects in the women's draw, and close friends off it, put on a show as American Iva Jovic edged Filipina Alexandra Eala in a thrilling clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev And Osaka Secure Victories

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

After back-to-back five-setters, top seed Zverev finally enjoyed a quieter night as he overcame a small mid-match dip to see off Chile's Tabilo 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-2.

"I think today was definitely much better than the last couple of days. I think I improved a lot from the baseline," Zverev said.

"I wasn't happy with the second set. I think especially the end of the second set I lost focus a little bit. I was not moving as well. I was not playing as well. But I think the first and third sets are a big improvement to the other days. I'll try to focus on that."

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her US Open third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Japanese 13th seed Osaka, a two-time U.S. Open champion, worked through a challenge after letting slip a one-set and break advantage before managing an Achilles niggle to beat Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

The match was as much a test of Osaka's composure as her tennis, with the 28-year-old showing visible frustration before regaining control in the decider.

"Honestly, I didn't feel like I played amazing, and it was really getting me down, like I was very negative on myself, so I'm really sorry about my behavior," an emotional Osaka said.

Gauff And Other Top Seeds Progress

IMAGE: Iva Jovic of the United States and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines embrace after their US Open third round match at Flushing Meadows. Photograph:Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Jovic, 18, and Eala, 21, traded momentum throughout a contest that lasted more than three hours before the American prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Jovic, the 14th seed, will next face compatriot and fan favourite Gauff.

Fourth seed Gauff had earlier provided the day's clearest positive for the home fans, the 22-year-old beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-4, as the 2023 champion looks to win a third Grand Slam crown.

Second seed Elena Rybakina continued her quest for a third major title and the top spot in the WTA rankings, advancing after a 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Australian Open champion Rybakina avenged the second-round defeat she suffered to the Ukrainian at the French Open. The Kazakh will face Osaka for a place in the quarter-finals.

Iga Swiatek, the 2022 champion, beat Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3), 7-6(3) while French Open champion Mirra Andreeva advanced by downing Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 7-6(5).

American Players Face Disappointing Exits

IMAGE: Francisco Cerundolo and Taylor Fritz meet at the net after their third round match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The day had begun with a string of painful exits for the home players.

Past U.S. Open finalists Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova all crashed out in the third round, dealing a stinging blow to the home fans at Flushing Meadows.

Ninth seed Fritz had yet to drop a set in New York and looked on his way to another routine victory before Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo flipped the script and won 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

It was the earliest exit in four years for the 2024 runner-up and Cerundolo will next face Belgium's Alexander Blockx, who shocked fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

IMAGE: Madison Keys reacts after fluffing a return. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The American women fared no better, as China's Zheng Qinwen came back from a 5-0 deficit in the decider to beat 2017 runner-up Keys 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 on the Grandstand, collapsing on the court in utter joy as she fights back from a career slump.

The Olympic champion reached the quarter-finals for the second straight time only two years ago but was forced to go through qualifying this time after a chronic right elbow injury derailed her career progress.

Last year's runner-up and 10th seed Anisimova was unable to reverse her fortunes in a frustrating year at the majors, with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat by Anastasia Potapova.

Young American wildcard Michael Zheng was another casualty, unable to complete a comeback against Frenchman Arthur Gea in a 7-6(7), 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat. Gea became just the second lucky loser to reach the fourth round, after fellow countryman Corentin Moutet in 2022.

The day ended on a positive note for the home crowd, who spurred Learner Tien to a gritty 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Czech Jakub Mensik.