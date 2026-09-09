Young Indian Golfers Eye Global Stage As US Kids Series Kicks Off

The US Kids Golf India Series returns for its sixth season, offering young Indian golfers a crucial pathway to international junior championships and global recognition.
The US Kids Golf India Series returns for its sixth season with more than 50 young golfers set to compete across various age groups in two events on September 11 and 12 at the world-class Classic Golf & Country Club.Indian participation at the prestigious US Kids European Championship in Scotland and the US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst has shown an upward trajectory in recent years, with several Indian youngsters making their mark on the international stage.
Key Points
- The US Kids Golf India Series is in its sixth season, hosting over 50 young golfers in Gurugram.
- The series provides a vital pathway for Indian junior golfers to earn US Kids Golf Priority Status, crucial for entry into major international championships.
- Indian participants have shown increasing success at global events like the US Kids European and World Championships, with several top finishes.
- The program's reach has expanded across more than 10 Asian countries, fostering junior golf development regionally.
- Beyond US Kids Golf events, performance can lead to recognition through Junior Golf Scoreboard, AJGA, and WAGR.
Indian Junior Golfers Shine GloballyAt the 2026 US Kids World Championship, India had tremendous success. Nihal Cheema finished with a brilliant tied second place (T2) in the Boys 9 division, while Vedika was T-3 in Girls 10 and Adya Thimmaiah was T-4 in Girls 12. Arshvant Srivastava was T-4 at the US Kids World Teen Championship 2026, also at Pinehurst.
Pathway To International Golf ChampionshipsA major attraction of the India Series is the opportunity to earn US Kids Golf Priority Status, which plays an important role in gaining invitations and access to major US Kids Golf championships. Priority Status is earned through performances and scores in US Kids Golf events and determines the level at which players receive invitations to multi-day
championships.For young Indian golfers, this creates a structured pathway from domestic competition to some of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the world. The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst brings together players aged 5-12 from around the world, while the World Teen Championship provides an international platform for golfers aged 13-18. The European Championship in Scotland has also become a major destination, attracting hundreds of young golfers from more than 50 countries.