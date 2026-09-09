Young Indian Golfers Eye Global Stage As US Kids Series Kicks Off

The US Kids Golf India Series returns for its sixth season, offering young Indian golfers a crucial pathway to international junior championships and global recognition.

Key Points The US Kids Golf India Series is in its sixth season, hosting over 50 young golfers in Gurugram.

The series provides a vital pathway for Indian junior golfers to earn US Kids Golf Priority Status, crucial for entry into major international championships.

Indian participants have shown increasing success at global events like the US Kids European and World Championships, with several top finishes.

The program's reach has expanded across more than 10 Asian countries, fostering junior golf development regionally.

Beyond US Kids Golf events, performance can lead to recognition through Junior Golf Scoreboard, AJGA, and WAGR.

Indian Junior Golfers Shine Globally

Pathway To International Golf Championships

Expanding Opportunities And Recognition

The US Kids Golf India Series returns for its sixth season with more than 50 young golfers set to compete across various age groups in two events on September 11 and 12 at the world-class Classic Golf & Country Club.Indian participation at the prestigious US Kids European Championship in Scotland and the US Kids World Championship in Pinehurst has shown an upward trajectory in recent years, with several Indian youngsters making their mark on the international stage.At the 2026 US Kids World Championship, India had tremendous success. Nihal Cheema finished with a brilliant tied second place (T2) in the Boys 9 division, while Vedika was T-3 in Girls 10 and Adya Thimmaiah was T-4 in Girls 12. Arshvant Srivastava was T-4 at the US Kids World Teen Championship 2026, also at Pinehurst.A major attraction of the India Series is the opportunity to earn US Kids Golf Priority Status, which plays an important role in gaining invitations and access to major US Kids Golf championships. Priority Status is earned through performances and scores in US Kids Golf events and determines the level at which players receive invitations to multi-daychampionships.For young Indian golfers, this creates a structured pathway from domestic competition to some of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the world. The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst brings together players aged 5-12 from around the world, while the World Teen Championship provides an international platform for golfers aged 13-18. The European Championship in Scotland has also become a major destination, attracting hundreds of young golfers from more than 50 countries.The opportunities extend beyond U.S. Kids Golf tournaments. Performance at eligible events can contribute to recognition through Junior Golf Scoreboard, American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Performance Based Entry (PBE) and TUGR, for eligible age groups and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The AJGA partnership is particularly significant as players who attain higher levels of U.S. Kids Golf Priority Status can earn Performance Stars that help them gain entry into AJGA events.The expansion of U.S. Kids Asia, run and monitored by U.S. Kids India, has further broadened the programme's reach. The series now has a presence in more than 10 Asian countries, including China, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Countries such as China, Thailand and Malaysia have multiple U.S. Kids series during the season.With the India Series entering its sixth season, the focus is therefore not merely on competition but on creating opportunities, building experience and helping the next generation of Asian golfers find a pathway to the world stage.