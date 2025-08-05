US govt restricts sports visas for transgender women

IMAGE: Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games. Photograph: /Daniel Cole/Reuters

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Monday it has updated its immigration policy to restrict visa eligibility for transgender women seeking to compete in women's sports.

Under the policy update, USCIS will consider "the fact that a male athlete has been competing against women" as a negative factor when evaluating visa petitions in categories such as O-1A for extraordinary ability, EB-1 and EB-2 green cards for highly skilled workers, and national interest waivers.

"USCIS is closing the loophole for foreign male athletes whose only chance at winning elite sports is to change their gender identity and leverage their biological advantages against women," said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser.

"It's a matter of safety, fairness, respect, and truth that only female athletes receive a visa to come to the US to participate in women's sports."

The move aligns with broader efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to regulate transgender participation in athletics and follows similar policies enacted at the state level across the country.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee last month updated its policy to align with an executive order signed earlier this year by Trump barring transgender women from competing in women's sports.

Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" order in February, a directive that supporters said will restore fairness but critics argue infringes on the rights of a tiny minority of athletes.

Trump to sign order creating Olympics task force ahead of 2028 games

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday creating a White House Olympics task force to handle security and other issues related to the 2028 summer Olympic games, an administration official told Reuters.

The task force, made up of members from Trump's cabinet and government agencies, will coordinate federal, state and local government work on transportation, the official said.

It also will "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," the official said in an email.

The United States will host the Olympics in Los Angeles in three years. Trump, a Republican who lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, has expressed pleasure that his second term will coincide with the Olympics and the World Cup.

"During his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America's bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The president considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Monday.

Last month organizers of the Los Angeles games released the first look at the Olympic competition schedule. The city had also hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

"The creation of this task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028,” Casey Wasserman, the chair and president of LA28, said in a statement.