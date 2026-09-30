Two-Time World Champions Uruguay Land In Kolkata For FIFA Friendly Against India

Two-time world champions Uruguay have landed in Kolkata for an anticipated FIFA International Friendly against India, kicking off a thrilling week of football that also includes a clash with five-time world champions Brazil.

Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

Key Points Uruguay, two-time world champions, have arrived in Kolkata for a FIFA International Friendly against India.

The match between India and Uruguay is scheduled for October 6.

Kolkata will host a week of international football, including a match between India and Brazil on October 3.

Brazilian star Raphinha will miss the match against India due to a thigh injury.

Uruguay's early arrival allows for better preparation and acclimatisation in Kolkata.

The two-time world champions Uruguay on Wednesday made their touch down ahead of their FIFA International Friendly against India on October 6.

Anticipation Builds For International Friendlies

With the five-time world champions Brazil set to face India on October 3 and Uruguay scheduled to take on the hosts three days later, football fans here are preparing for a memorable week of international football.

Brazil are scheduled to land in Kolkata on a private jet from Australia at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

However, the legion of fans in the city will not be able to watch Brazilian star Raphinha as the Barcelona forward was ruled out of the fixture with a thigh injury.

The early arrival also allows Uruguay to settle into the city and begin their preparations in a relaxed atmosphere before the match day.