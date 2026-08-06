Uruguay hands Diego Forlan top coaching role

Diego Forlan has been appointed as the new head coach for Uruguay's senior and Under-20 national teams, bringing his vast experience to rebuild the squad after their recent World Cup exit.

IMAGE: Diego Forlan starts his coaching journey with Uruguay. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Key Points Diego Forlan has been appointed head coach of Uruguay's senior and Under-20s national football teams.

Forlan succeeds Marcelo Bielsa, who departed after Uruguay's winless group-stage exit in the World Cup campaign.

The former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid star will commence his tenure immediately with the Under-20 team.

The AUF highlighted Forlan's experience, leadership, and profound knowledge as the best player of the 2010 South Africa World Cup.

Forlan, a 2011 Copa America winner, retired from playing in 2019 and has prior coaching experience with Uruguayan clubs Penarol and Atenas.

Diego Forlan has been named head coach of Uruguay's senior and Under-20s sides, the country's FA (AUF) announced.

The 47-year-old former Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan forward succeeds Marcelo Bielsa, who left after a winless group-stage exit in Uruguay's World Cup campaign.

Forlan's Return And Coaching Mandate

Forlan will begin his tenure immediately with the Under-20 team, the AUF said.

"Forlan returns to where he left an indelible mark," the AUF said in a statement.

"A role model, icon, and emblem of an unforgettable generation, the best player of the 2010 South Africa World Cup returns now to contribute his experience, leadership, and profound knowledge of international football from a technical position."

The appointment is part of Uruguay's efforts to rebuild following Bielsa's departure.

The Argentine left when his contract expired and acknowledged in a press conference that he had been unable to mould a talented squad into one capable of avoiding disappointment at the World Cup.

Local media reports also highlighted tensions between Bielsa and some members of the squad during the tournament.

Forlan, who won 112 caps and helped Uruguay lift the 2011 Copa America title, retired from playing in 2019 and has since coached Uruguayan clubs Penarol and Atenas.

He will take charge of Uruguay's friendly matches scheduled between September and November.