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What India's 6-1 Loss To Uruguay Means For Its Football Ambitions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 06, 2026 22:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's national football team faced a challenging international friendly against two-time world champions Uruguay, resulting in a 6-1 defeat despite an early equalizer.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Key Points

  • India suffered a significant 6-1 defeat against Uruguay in an international friendly match.
  • Anirudh Thapa scored India's only goal, briefly equalizing after Darwin Nunez's opening penalty for Uruguay.
  • Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo scored twice, with Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Manuel Sanabria, and Rodrigo Aguirre also finding the net.
  • The loss concludes a tough international window for India, which included a 0-4 defeat to Brazil and a 1-1 draw with Panama.
  • The match highlighted India's defensive struggles against a high-calibre international opponent.

Uruguay produced a ruthless second-half display to hammer India 6-1 in their international friendly here on Tuesday, handing the hosts another heavy defeat against a two-time world champion side in the space of three days.

Uruguay's Dominant Performance

Darwin Nunez put Uruguay ahead from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Pramveer Singh was adjudged to have fouled Federico Vinas inside the box. India, however, responded impressively as Anirudh Thapa levelled in the 22nd minute, pouncing on a rebound after Ryan Williams' effort was parried by goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo.

 

Uruguay regained the lead in the 28th minute through Maximiliano Araujo, who finished from close range after India were caught out defensively. The game was briefly interrupted by lightning soon after the opening half-hour, but resumed after a weather-related stoppage.

India struggled to contain Uruguay's attacking quality after the break and Rodrigo Zalazar extended the visitors' advantage in the 53rd minute. Araujo then struck again six minutes later to make it 4-1, effectively putting the contest beyond the hosts.

Uruguay continued to exploit gaps in the Indian defence, with Juan Manuel Sanabria adding a fifth in the 71st minute before Rodrigo Aguirre completed the rout in the 86th. The defeat capped a difficult international window for Khalid Jamil's side, who had drawn 1-1 with Panama before losing 0-4 to Brazil last Saturday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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