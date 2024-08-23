News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Uruguay footballer Izquierdo collapses on pitch

Uruguay footballer Izquierdo collapses on pitch

August 23, 2024 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without any contact from another player. Photographs: Carla Carniel/Reuters

Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital after suffering an irregular heartbeat during the second leg of a Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie against Sao Paulo at Brazil's Morumbi stadium on Thursday.

Izquierdo had replaced Sebastian Coates for the Uruguayan club at halftime but fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without any contact from another player.

Players from both sides immediately called for medical assistance. Still unconscious, the 27-year-old was taken off the pitch in an ambulance to the applause of the fans.

"Juan Izquierdo suffered an irregular heartbeat during the match against Sao Paulo," Nacional posted on social media platform X.

"He is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Albert Einstein Hospital. He is currently in stable condition and remains under observation."

Sao Paulo wished Izquierdo a speedy recovery in a post on X.

 

The match continued with goals from Damian Bobadilla and Jonathan Calleri giving Sao Paulo a 2-0 win which, after a scoreless draw in the first leg, sent them through to an all-Brazilian quarter-final clash against Botafogo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is K L Rahul Leaving LSG?
Is K L Rahul Leaving LSG?
'India, Poland connected by kabaddi': PM Modi
'India, Poland connected by kabaddi': PM Modi
Security for wrestlers restored after court steps in
Security for wrestlers restored after court steps in
Modi Should Listen To Criticism
Modi Should Listen To Criticism
Kriti, Rashmi, Shraddha Rock The Fresh-Faced Look
Kriti, Rashmi, Shraddha Rock The Fresh-Faced Look
Wazukhana survey not permissible due to...: Gyanvapi
Wazukhana survey not permissible due to...: Gyanvapi
'Unserious man': Kamala Harris' Donald Trump warning
'Unserious man': Kamala Harris' Donald Trump warning

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League

PIX: Olympic champ Wanyonyi storms to 800m win

PIX: Olympic champ Wanyonyi storms to 800m win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances