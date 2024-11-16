News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Upset alert! Zverev knocks out Alcaraz

Upset alert! Zverev knocks out Alcaraz

November 16, 2024 00:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev after winning his singles group stage match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Gugliemo Mangiapane/Reuters

Twice ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev outclassed four-times major winner Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals of the season-ending championship on Friday and leave the Spaniard on the brink of elimination.

 

German Zverev came into the contest as the group leader with two wins from two matches — against eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud - but needed to win at least one set against Alcaraz to book his place in the semis.

Third seed Alcaraz needed a win of his own, but could still qualify for the semis via percentage of games won - but only if Rublev beats Ruud in straight sets later on Friday.

With the win, second seed Zverev ensured a first-place finish in John Newcombe Group. He will next face U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz.

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates. Photograph: Gugliemo Mangiapane/Reuters

The victory was even sweeter for Zverev, having lost the French Open final against Alcaraz in June.

"He (Alcaraz) beat me too many times this year in important matches, so I'm happy that I got this one," Zverev said.

"Obviously I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well, so it's always nice to play against him... Just sharing the court with him. He's a great guy and I'm looking forward to the next matches with him as well.

"It's been three fantastic matches. I'm happy with being 3-0 in the group for sure, but I think now the semi-final is going to be very difficult. (Taylor) beat me the past few times at the slams, so I'm looking forward to that match."

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket. Photograph: Gugliemo Mangiapane/Reuters

Zverev and Alcaraz failed to find consistency in a tight opening set as momentum swung back and forth before the German came out on top.

Zverev dominated for most of the second set, building a 3-1 lead before surviving a late fightback from Alcaraz.

Zverev won 73% of his points on serve and thumped 29 winners in the one hour and 57-minute contest, taking a 6-5 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz. It was the world number two's 69th win of the season, the most victories in one season since three-times major winner Andy Murray (78) in 2016.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after losing the first set. Photograph: Gugliemo Mangiapane/Reuters

Since reaching his first semi-final at the ATP Finals in 2018, only record 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (five) has made it to the semis of the tournament more than the 27-year-old German, who has booked his place four times.

Alcaraz, who picked up his first win at this year's ATP Finals when he beat Rublev in straight sets on Wednesday, again wore pink nasal tape, having suffered with respiratory issues in recent days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia
Who Should Replace Rohit As Opener?
Who Should Replace Rohit As Opener?
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus
Samson's Century Spree: A Record-Breaking Year
Samson's Century Spree: A Record-Breaking Year
PIX: India's T20 dominance continues, seal SA Series
PIX: India's T20 dominance continues, seal SA Series
700 kg drugs seized, 8 'Iranians' held along Guj coast
700 kg drugs seized, 8 'Iranians' held along Guj coast
Aspirants call off stir after UPPSC accepts demands
Aspirants call off stir after UPPSC accepts demands

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances