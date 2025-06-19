Upset alert! Pegula and Paolini sent packing in Berlin

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula blew two match points. Photograph: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images/Reuters

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula and fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy were knocked out during second-round play Wednesday on the grass at the Berlin Open.

Unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova needed 3 hours, 21 minutes to earn a 6-7 (8), 7-5, 7-6 (5) upset of Pegula. She fought off two match points in the third set and piled up an 18-2 edge in aces to advance to the quarterfinals.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur had a comparatively easier time against Paolini with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph. It was Paolini's first appearance since winning the French Open doubles title with Italy's Sara Errani on June 8.

Eighth-seeded Paula Badosa secured a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Emma Navarro. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first set 6-2 over Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova before wet conditions caused the match to be suspended.

Lexus Nottingham Open

Unseeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 upset over fourth-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in second-round action at Nottingham, England. The result moves Sramkova into the quarterfinals.

Fifth-seeded Leylah Fernandez and seventh-seeded Linda Noskova registered straight-set victories. Canada's Fernandez notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa, while the Czech Republic's Noskova recorded nine aces in her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Great Britain's Francesca Jones.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska also advanced with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win over Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.