HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Upset alert! Pegula and Paolini sent packing in Berlin

Upset alert! Pegula and Paolini sent packing in Berlin

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 19, 2025 10:41 IST

x

Jessica Pegula

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula blew two match points. Photograph: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images/Reuters

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula and fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy were knocked out during second-round play Wednesday on the grass at the Berlin Open.

Unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova needed 3 hours, 21 minutes to earn a 6-7 (8), 7-5, 7-6 (5) upset of Pegula. She fought off two match points in the third set and piled up an 18-2 edge in aces to advance to the quarterfinals.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur had a comparatively easier time against Paolini with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph. It was Paolini's first appearance since winning the French Open doubles title with Italy's Sara Errani on June 8.

 

Eighth-seeded Paula Badosa secured a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Emma Navarro. Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first set 6-2 over Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova before wet conditions caused the match to be suspended.

Lexus Nottingham Open

Unseeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 upset over fourth-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in second-round action at Nottingham, England. The result moves Sramkova into the quarterfinals.

Fifth-seeded Leylah Fernandez and seventh-seeded Linda Noskova registered straight-set victories. Canada's Fernandez notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa, while the Czech Republic's Noskova recorded nine aces in her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Great Britain's Francesca Jones.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska also advanced with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win over Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Osaka's grasscourt nightmare begins early
Osaka's grasscourt nightmare begins early
Alcaraz-Raducanu pair up for $1M US Open doubles
Alcaraz-Raducanu pair up for $1M US Open doubles
When fans turn toxic: Player breaks her silence
When fans turn toxic: Player breaks her silence
Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...
Not the Grand Slams: Djokovic's new obsession is...
Alcaraz survives scare in grasscourt return at Queen's
Alcaraz survives scare in grasscourt return at Queen's

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 2

Vanilla Panna Cotta: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Sony Unveils Bravia 8 II Smart TVs In India

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan2:01

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bihar's Siwan

Rajnath Singh performs Yoga Asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day3:58

Rajnath Singh performs Yoga Asanas on the occasion of...

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns ferocious1:13

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD