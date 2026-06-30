Upset Alert! Ben Shelton crashes out of Wimbledon

Qualifier Otto Virtanen has delivered a stunning upset at Wimbledon, knocking out fourth seed Ben Shelton in a thrilling five-set match, marking a significant moment in the tournament.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US reacts during his first round match against Finland's Otto Virtanen. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points Qualifier Otto Virtanen defeated fourth seed Ben Shelton at Wimbledon.

The match was a gripping five-set battle, ending 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 (11-9).

Shelton held a match point but failed to convert, allowing Virtanen to secure the win.

Virtanen extended his dream run, marking his fourth straight victory at SW19.

This result is considered one of Wimbledon's standout upsets so far.

Qualifier Otto Virtanen produced one of the biggest surprises of the tournament on Court No. 2, knocking out fourth seed Ben Shelton in a gripping five-set battle.

Shelton came agonisingly close to turning it his way, even holding a match point, but sent a key shot into the net at the crucial moment. Virtanen kept his composure under pressure and sealed a memorable win.

The qualifier took it 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 (11-9), extending his dream run from qualifying with a fourth straight victory at SW19.

Shelton, seen as a strong contender in the open bottom half of the draw, exits early in one of Wimbledon’s standout upsets so far.