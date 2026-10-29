Nafees And Tripathi Clinch Maiden U-19 National Squash Titles

Discover the rising stars of Indian squash as Uttar Pradesh's Yusha Nafees and Unnati Tripathi clinched their maiden U-19 national titles at the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championships on Thursday, alongside other promising young champions.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh's Yusha Nafees and Unnati Tripathi secured their maiden U-19 boys' and girls' titles respectively on Thursday.

Nafees, last year's runner-up, defeated Purav Rambhia in straight games.

Unnati Tripathi beat last edition's runner-up Akanksha Gupta in four games.

Hridhaan Shah won the U-17 boys' title in a five-game thriller.

Alia Kankaria and Inaya Andrabi claimed the girls' U-13 and U-11 titles respectively.

Uttar Pradesh's Yusha Nafees and Unnati Tripathi won their maiden U-19 boys' and girls' titles respectively at the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championships here on Thursday.

Last year's runner-up Nafees defeated Maharashtra's Purav Rambhia in straight games, while Unnati beat last edition's runner-up Akanksha Gupta, also from Maharashtra, in four games.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Hridhaan Shah defeated Tamil Nadu's Shiven Agarwal in a five-game thriller to win the U-17 boys' title.

West Bengal's Alia Kankaria and Rajasthan's Inaya Andrabi claimed the girls' U-13 and U-11 titles respectively, defeating top-seeded opponents in five games.