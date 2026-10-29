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Nafees And Tripathi Clinch Maiden U-19 National Squash Titles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 29, 2026 17:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the rising stars of Indian squash as Uttar Pradesh's Yusha Nafees and Unnati Tripathi clinched their maiden U-19 national titles at the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championships on Thursday, alongside other promising young champions.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh's Yusha Nafees and Unnati Tripathi secured their maiden U-19 boys' and girls' titles respectively on Thursday.
  • Nafees, last year's runner-up, defeated Purav Rambhia in straight games.
  • Unnati Tripathi beat last edition's runner-up Akanksha Gupta in four games.
  • Hridhaan Shah won the U-17 boys' title in a five-game thriller.
  • Alia Kankaria and Inaya Andrabi claimed the girls' U-13 and U-11 titles respectively.

Uttar Pradesh's Yusha Nafees and Unnati Tripathi won their maiden U-19 boys' and girls' titles respectively at the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championships here on Thursday.

Last year's runner-up Nafees defeated Maharashtra's Purav Rambhia in straight games, while Unnati beat last edition's runner-up Akanksha Gupta, also from Maharashtra, in four games.

 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Hridhaan Shah defeated Tamil Nadu's Shiven Agarwal in a five-game thriller to win the U-17 boys' title.

West Bengal's Alia Kankaria and Rajasthan's Inaya Andrabi claimed the girls' U-13 and U-11 titles respectively, defeating top-seeded opponents in five games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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