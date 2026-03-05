HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Clash in '72 The League' Final

UP Prometheans, Rajasthan Regals Clash in '72 The League' Final

March 05, 2026 20:04 IST

The inaugural '72 The League' golf tournament culminates in a thrilling final showdown between UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals at Qutab Golf Course, promising high stakes and intense competition for the coveted title.

Key Points

  • UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals will compete in the final of the inaugural '72 The League' golf tournament.
  • The winning team will receive Rs 1 crore, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 50 lakh.
  • Both finalist teams experienced an emotional rollercoaster leading up to the final match.
  • Captains Ajeetesh Sandhu (Rajasthan Regals) and Shaurya Bhattacharya (UP Prometheans) remained undefeated throughout the matches.
  • The final will be held at Qutab Golf Course in Delhi, with expectations of attracting a large number of spectators.

UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals will look to script a new chapter when they face off for the title in the inaugural '72 The League' here on Friday.

After five league stage matches, the championship will be decided in the final, which will be held at Qutab Golf Course.

 

While the champion team will win Rs 1 crore and the runners-up Rs 50 lakh, the other four teams -- Charminar Champions, Nava Raipur, Mumbai Aces and Kolkata Classics -- will also be in action for the plate trophy.

Both the finalists were tied at 32 points after the third round, and Rajasthan opened a narrow 4-point lead going into the final round. However, on a day of improbable twists and turns, the Prometheans beat them 10-4 to clinch the top spot.

It included a thrilling final four-ball match where Manoj S and Abhinav Lohan came back from the dead to halve their match against Dhruv Sheoran and Yuvraj Singh after being three-down with three holes to play.

The two teams are coming into the finals following an emotional rollercoaster. Rajasthan were downbeat after they halved the four-ball, but were elated when they booked the second place in the final on a count back against Charminar Champions.

Interestingly, captains of the two teams, Ajeetesh Sandhu (Rajasthan Regals) and Shaurya Bhattacharya (UP Prometheans) â both played all the matches and were undefeated with four wins and one half.

Team Captains' Perspectives

"The morale in the team is excellent. I think to have had the journey where, over five days of competition, we were leading most of the time, and then to come to a point where we thought we had it, and then we lost it, and then we got it again," Sandhu said.

"I think just going through all of those emotions as a group, a first for all of us, was a phenomenal feeling. I think we are really looking forward and are absolutely ready. We have a good team and we now have a very good understanding of what works for us."

Bhattacharya said his team was ready for Rajasthan, who will be looking for revenge.

"This is the dream scenario. We have got a great team owner and staff, and from the first day onwards, we have tried to focus on how we can have a chance of winning the inaugural League. As it turns out, we will have that chance as we finished in the top-two," he said.

The Final Venue

"Qutab is a perfect venue for the final. It is in the heart of Delhi, and that should get us a lot of spectators to come and watch. It has some very interesting holes for match play â some holes where the long-hitters may drive it on the green.

"However, I always believe that the team that putts better, has a better chance of winning. That is true in strokeplay, but even more true in match play.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
