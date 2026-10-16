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Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Clinch Dramatic Victories In Senior Men's National Hockey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 16, 2026 18:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh delivered thrilling 3-2 victories in their respective pool matches at the senior men's national hockey championship on Friday, showcasing intense competition and dramatic comebacks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mike Horn/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mike Horn/X

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh staged a remarkable comeback, scoring three goals in the third quarter to defeat Hockey Karnataka 3-2 on Friday.
  • Hockey Madhya Pradesh secured a 3-2 victory over Maharashtra in their Pool B encounter.
  • Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 2-0 in Pool D, maintaining a strong defensive performance.
  • Hockey Punjab registered a 3-1 win against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Pool A.
  • The matches were part of the Division A senior men's national hockey championship.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh registered hard-fought 3-2 wins in their respective pool matches in Division A of the senior men's national hockey championship here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh's Dramatic Comeback

In Pool C, Uttar Pradesh rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Hockey Karnataka 3-2, scoring all three goals in the third quarter.

 

Captain Abharan Sudev put Karnataka ahead in the 13th minute, and Majji Ganesh doubled the lead with a penalty corner in the 30th.

Ashu Maurya pulled one back for Uttar Pradesh with a penalty corner in the 32nd minute before Sumit Kumar equalised in the 44th. Sharda Nand Tiwari then converted a penalty stroke in the 45th minute to seal the win.

In Pool B, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 3-2. Pratap Lakra converted a penalty corner in the third minute before captain Yousuf Affan scored a field goal in the seventh to give MP a 2-0 lead. Shreyas Dhupe extended the advantage with a field goal in the 25th minute.

Babu Venkati Metkar and Arjun Santosh Hargude scored for Maharashtra.

In Pool D, Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 2-0, while in Pool A, Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-1.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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