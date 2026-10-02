CM Adityanath Praises Indian Women's Hockey Team For Historic Asian Games Gold

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrates the Indian Women's Hockey Team's historic Asian Games 2026 gold, which not only ended a 44-year wait but also secured a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, alongside other significant Indian victories in boxing, wrestling, and archery.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, ending a 44-year drought.

The gold medal win automatically qualifies the team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the team's achievement and other Indian medalists.

India's boxing campaign saw gold medals for Ankush and Parveen Hooda at the Asian Games 2026.

Wrestler Sujeet and the Recurve Archery Men's Team also contributed to India's medal tally with gold and silver respectively at the Asian Games 2026.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded Indian women's hockey team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games, saying "the daughters have created history."

India ended its 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold, defeating China 1-0 in the final, and it also earned the team an automatic qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Historic Hockey Gold And Olympic Qualification

"The daughters of India have created history by bringing the Asian Games crown home! Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team on winning the Gold Medal at the Asian Games 2026, ending a 44-year wait for the title," Adityanath wrote on his X account.

"Our daughters have once again shown the world the strength, determination and excellence of Indian women in sport. The Gold also earns India a direct berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Jai Hind!," he added.

Adityanath Congratulates Other Medal Winners

The Chief Minister also congratulated other Indian medal winners of various sports.

"India's boxing campaign gets another golden finish! Congratulations to Ankush on winning the Gold Medal in the Men's 80kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026.

"With a composed and controlled performance in the final, Ankush has brought another Gold Medal for India and added another golden chapter to Indian Boxing. Jai Hind!."

Adityanath also praised boxer Parveen Hooda.

"A golden comeback for Indian Boxing! Congratulations to Parveen Hooda on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's 65kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026.

"After a challenging phase, Parveen has returned to the Asian stage in style, claiming the top honour and delivering a memorable performance for Indian Boxing. Jai Hind!," Adityanath said in a separate X post.

India's Strong Performance Across Sports

Extending congratulations to wrestler Sujeet for winning the gold medal, Adityanath said: "A golden triumph for India in Wrestling!

Congratulations to Sujeet on winning the Gold Medal in the Men's Freestyle 65 kg event at the Asian Games 2026.

"Sujeet displayed great determination and fighting spirit in the final to secure the Gold Medal for India. A proud achievement for Indian Wrestling. Jai Hind!."

Congratulating the Recurve team for winning a silver medal in archery, Adityanath said: "A determined Silver for India in Recurve Archery! Congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan on winning the Silver Medal in the Recurve Men's Team event at the Asian Games 2026.

"The Indian trio fought hard in the final against South Korea, securing India's second consecutive Silver Medal in this event after Hangzhou 2022. A commendable performance that adds another chapter to India's success in Archery. Jai Hind!"

India are now at the sole fifth position in the Games medal tally with 76 medals, including 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze.