Unseeded Indian tennis sensation Sandeepti Singh Rao delivered a stunning upset against eighth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals of the prestigious HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026.

Key Points Unseeded Indian player Sandeepti Singh Rao defeated eighth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty on Wednesday.

Rao secured her spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026.

Four qualifiers, including India's Danica Fernando and Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha, also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.

Top four seeds, including Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, also progressed without dropping a set.

Unseeded Indian player Sandeepti Singh Rao knocked out eighth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event at the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026, here on Wednesday.

Qualifiers And Top Seeds Advance

Bhamidipaty, from Telangana, took the opening set 7-6(6) but Rao fought back to win the next two sets 7-5, 6-2 and complete an upset victory.

It was also a productive day for the qualifiers, with four of the eight players making it to the pre-quarterfinals.

They included Japan's Suzana Oigawa, India's Danica Fernando and Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha, and the Netherlands' Florentine Dekkers.

Lakshmi Prabha accounted for local wild card entrant Akansha Ghosh, winning 7-5, 6-0.

The top four seeds -- Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Ekaterina Yashina, Thailand's Kamonwan Yodpetch and Maria Pankratova -- also advanced without dropping a set.