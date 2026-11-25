Unseeded Indian tennis sensation Sandeepti Singh Rao delivered a stunning upset against eighth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals of the prestigious HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026.
Key Points
- Unseeded Indian player Sandeepti Singh Rao defeated eighth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty on Wednesday.
- Rao secured her spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026.
- Four qualifiers, including India's Danica Fernando and Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha, also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.
- Top four seeds, including Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, also progressed without dropping a set.
Unseeded Indian player Sandeepti Singh Rao knocked out eighth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event at the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026, here on Wednesday.
Qualifiers And Top Seeds Advance
Bhamidipaty, from Telangana, took the opening set 7-6(6) but Rao fought back to win the next two sets 7-5, 6-2 and complete an upset victory.
It was also a productive day for the qualifiers, with four of the eight players making it to the pre-quarterfinals.
They included Japan's Suzana Oigawa, India's Danica Fernando and Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha, and the Netherlands' Florentine Dekkers.
Lakshmi Prabha accounted for local wild card entrant Akansha Ghosh, winning 7-5, 6-0.
The top four seeds -- Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Ekaterina Yashina, Thailand's Kamonwan Yodpetch and Maria Pankratova -- also advanced without dropping a set.