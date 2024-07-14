News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Unseeded Patten-Heliovaara win Wimbledon men's doubles

Unseeded Patten-Heliovaara win Wimbledon men's doubles

July 14, 2024 01:10 IST
IMAGE: Britain's Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara celebrate with their trophies after winning the men's doubles final against Australia's Max Purcell and Australia's Jordan Thompson at the Wimbledon Championships, in London, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Britain's Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara beat Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 6-7(7), 7-6(8), 7-6(11-9) in the men's doubles final at Wimbledon on Saturday to clinch their first Grand Slam titles.

The unseeded duo of Patten and Heliovaara started playing together only three months ago but ousted seeded pairs en route to the final to meet the Australians, who had knocked out the top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semi-finals.

 

Wimbledon men's doubles champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara alongside runners-up Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

IMAGE: Wimbledon men's doubles champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara (right) alongside runners-up Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Remarkably, the match had no breaks of serve as each set went into a tiebreak and with the pressure increasing with each game, Patten and Heliovaara saved three championship points to force a decider.

After nearly three hours on court, it was Patten who stepped up in the tiebreak as the former Wimbledon statistician and his Finnish partner edged the Australians to win the match, receiving a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
