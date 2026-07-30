Rising Indian Badminton Stars Secure Quarterfinal Berths At Taipei Open

Indian badminton's rising stars Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, and Kiran George have showcased their prowess by securing quarterfinal berths at the prestigious Taipei Open Super 300 tournament.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, and Kiran George have all reached the quarterfinals of the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

Kiran George defeated compatriot Tharun Mannepalli and will face Japan's Yudai Okimoto next.

An all-Indian quarterfinal is set between Unnati Hooda and Devika Sihag, guaranteeing India a women's singles semifinalist.

Tanvi Sharma advanced to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong.

HS Prannoy and Anmol Kharb were eliminated from the tournament after suffering defeats in their respective matches.

Rising stars Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag, along with seasoned campaigner Kiran George, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament with impressive victories here on Thursday.

Indian Shuttlers Shine in Taipei Quarterfinals

The experienced Kiran outclassed compatriot Tharun Mannepalli 21-15 21-16 in just 32 minutes to book his place in the last eight. The 25-year-old, who won the 2022 Odisha Open, 2023 Indonesia Masters and the 2023 Odisha Masters, will next face fourth seed Yudai Okimoto of Japan.

In women's singles, third seed Unnati, the former Odisha Masters champion, defeated compatriot Tanya Hemanth 21-19 21-12 in an all-Indian contest. Teenager Tanvi, one of India's brightest emerging talents, edged past Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 21-17 22-20, while eighth seed Devika beat Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi 21-16 21-15.

Unnati and Devika are now set for an all-Indian quarterfinal, ensuring India at least one semifinalist in the women's singles, while Tanvi will take on fourth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand.

However, it was the end of the road for senior pro HS Prannoy and promising youngster Anmol Kharb. Seventh seed Prannoy suffered a 9-21 19-21 defeat to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in 39 minutes, while Anmol lost 10-21 20-21 to local second seed Lin Hsiang Ti.