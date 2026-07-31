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Hooda And Sharma Secure Semifinal Berths At Taipei Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 31, 2026 17:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton stars Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma have made their way to the women's singles semifinals of the prestigious Taipei Open, highlighting India's growing prowess in international badminton.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma have qualified for the women's singles semifinals at the Taipei Open.
  • Hooda defeated compatriot Devika Sihag in straight games, showcasing strong performance.
  • Tanvi Sharma secured her semifinal spot after a challenging three-game victory against Supanida Katethong.
  • Kiran George's campaign in the men's singles quarterfinal ended with a loss to Yudai Okimoto.
  • Unnati Hooda, seeded third, demonstrated composure and skill in her quarterfinal match.

India's Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma won their respective women's singles matches to enter the semifinals of the Taipei Open badminton tournament here on Friday. Kiran George, however, lost his men's singles quarterfinal match against Japan's fourth seeded Yudai Okimoto 21-12 21-10 in 33 minutes.

Hooda clinched a straight-game 23-21 21-16 victory over compatriot Devika Sihag to reach the last four stage, while Tanvi got the better of Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-15 18-21 21-14 in a gruelling 54-minute quarterfinal clash.

 

Hooda's Dominant Performance

Earlier in the day, the all-Indian quarterfinal contest between Hooda and Sihag started with a fiercely contested first game, where the former held her nerve to win it 23-21. Hooda was off to a great start, racing to an 11-3 lead before Sihag staged a spirited comeback to level the scores at 21-21. However, Hooda held her composure in the closing stages, winning the next two points to clinch the opening game.

In the second game, the third seeded Hooda maintained her momentum and capitalised on her leads to wrap up the match 21-16 against eighth seed Sihag in 42 minutes. The 18-year-old Hooda will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian and Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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