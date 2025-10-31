HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hooda storms into semis; Lakshya, Ayush exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 31, 2025 21:06 IST

Unnati Hooda

IMAGE: Unnati Hooda outclassed fourth seed Hsiang Ti Lin of Chinese Taipei in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the Hylo Open on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's shuttlers had mixed fortunes at the Hylo Open on Friday with rising star Unnati Hooda progressing to the semi-finals but both Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty saw their campaigns end with defeat in men's singles quarter-finals, in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Friday.

Unnati, ranked 34 in the World, humbled fourth seed Hsiang Ti Lin of Chinese Taipei, placed 10 places above the Indian, 22-20, 21-13 in 47 minutes.

The Indian thus avenged her Malaysia Masters defeat to the same rival in May this year. She face the winner of the quarter-final between top-seed

Indonesian Putri Kusuma Wardani and Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah Azzahra.

In the men's singles, up against French fourth seed Alex Lanier, Sen bounced back after losing the opening game but eventually fell 17-21, 21-14, 15-21 after battling hard for one hour and 14 minutes.

It was Sen's second defeat against Lanier this season, having lost to the French player in Denmark Open quarters earlier this month.

On the contrary, Shetty surged ahead in his quarter-final against Finland's Kalle Koljonen but could not sustain the momentum to lose 21-19, 12-21, 20-22 in a gripping contest that lasted 68 minutes.

 

Interestingly, Shetty had beaten the same rival in the same tournament in 2024.

India still have a player in fray with Kiran George taking on formidable Indonesian second seed Jonatan Christie. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
