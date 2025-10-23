HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hooda knocked out of French Open badminton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 23, 2025 21:20 IST

Unnati Hooda

IMAGE: Unnati Hooda was beaten in straight games -- her second loss in a row against world number two Wang Zhiyi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Unnati Hooda's run at the French Open Super 750 came to an end when she was overpowered by world number two Wang Zhiyi in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles, in Cesson-Sevigne, France, on Thursday.

Hooda lost 14-21, 11-21 in a 39-minute straight-game defeat, struggling

to challenge the second seed throughout the contest.

This marked the 18-year-old's second consecutive loss to Wang, having previously met at the Singapore Open, where Hooda had taken a game before eventually succumbing.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde went down 23-21, 8-21, 17-21 to World No 5 Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

 

The exit of Hooda and the mixed doubles team came a day after India's top men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were also eliminated from the tournament.

