China Masters: Hooda Out, Doubles Pair Retires In Opening Round

Indian badminton players Unnati Hooda and the men's doubles team of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun faced early exits at the prestigious China Masters Super 750 tournament, highlighting initial challenges for the contingent.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unnati Hooda was eliminated in the opening round of the China Masters Super 750 women's singles.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun retired from their first-round match.

Hooda, ranked world No. 25, lost to South Korea's world No. 12 Kim Ga Eun in straight games.

The doubles pair's retirement was attributed to apparent fitness concerns during their match.

Leading Indian players like Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are scheduled to compete later in the tournament.

Unnati Hooda fell at the first hurdle in women's singles, while men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun retired at the first-game interval of their opening-round match at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Early Exits For Indian Shuttlers

Hooda, ranked world No. 25, went down 10-21, 18-21 to South Korea's world No. 12 Kim Ga Eun in the opening round. Earlier, Hariharan and Arjun were trailing 8-11 in the opening game against China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi when they decided to concede the match. The reason for their retirement was not immediately clear, although it appeared to be related to fitness.

Hooda looked out of sorts in the opening game as Kim raced to a 4-0 lead and quickly stretched it to 11-3 before closing out the game. The Indian showed greater resistance in the second game, staying in contention from the start and taking slender leads at 8-7 and 14-13 before the score reached 18-18. Kim, however, found a way to regain control and reeled off three quick points to bring the contest to an end.

Seven Indian-related matches are scheduled for Wednesday, with the country's leading players, including Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, set to continue their campaigns at the Super 750 event.