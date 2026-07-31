Indian Shuttler Unnati Hooda Advances In Taipei Open

Indian badminton sensation Unnati Hooda has powered her way into the Taipei Open semifinals with a commanding straight-game victory over fellow countrywoman Devika Sihag.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unnati Hooda defeated Devika Sihag in straight games to reach the Taipei Open semifinals.

Hooda secured a 23-21, 21-16 victory in the all-Indian quarterfinal clash.

The third-seeded Hooda maintained composure to win a close first game and dominated the second.

The 18-year-old Indian shuttler will next face the winner of Chiu Pin-chian vs Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Other Indian players, Tanvi Sharma and Kiran George, are also competing in their respective quarterfinals.

India's Unnati Hooda clinched a straight-game 23-21, 21-16 victory over Devika Sihag to reach the Taipei Open semifinals here on Friday.

The all-Indian quarterfinal clash started with a fiercely contested first game, where Hooda held her nerve to win it 23-21. Hooda was off to a great start, racing to an 11-3 lead before Sihag staged a spirited comeback to level the scores at 21-21. However, Hooda held her composure in the closing stages, winning the next two points to clinch the opening game.

Hooda's Dominant Performance

In the second game, the third seeded Hooda maintained her momentum and capitalised on her leads to wrap up the match 21-16 against eighth seed Sihag in 42 minutes.

The 18-year-old Hooda will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian and Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh. Later in the day, Tanvi Sharma and Kiran George will play their respective singles quarterfinals against Thailand's Supanida Katethong and Japan's Yudai Okimoto.