Home  » Sports » Indian Shuttler Unnati Hooda Advances In Taipei Open

Indian Shuttler Unnati Hooda Advances In Taipei Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 31, 2026 15:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian badminton sensation Unnati Hooda has powered her way into the Taipei Open semifinals with a commanding straight-game victory over fellow countrywoman Devika Sihag.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Unnati Hooda defeated Devika Sihag in straight games to reach the Taipei Open semifinals.
  • Hooda secured a 23-21, 21-16 victory in the all-Indian quarterfinal clash.
  • The third-seeded Hooda maintained composure to win a close first game and dominated the second.
  • The 18-year-old Indian shuttler will next face the winner of Chiu Pin-chian vs Nguyen Thuy Linh.
  • Other Indian players, Tanvi Sharma and Kiran George, are also competing in their respective quarterfinals.

India's Unnati Hooda clinched a straight-game 23-21, 21-16 victory over Devika Sihag to reach the Taipei Open semifinals here on Friday.

The all-Indian quarterfinal clash started with a fiercely contested first game, where Hooda held her nerve to win it 23-21. Hooda was off to a great start, racing to an 11-3 lead before Sihag staged a spirited comeback to level the scores at 21-21. However, Hooda held her composure in the closing stages, winning the next two points to clinch the opening game.

 

Hooda's Dominant Performance

In the second game, the third seeded Hooda maintained her momentum and capitalised on her leads to wrap up the match 21-16 against eighth seed Sihag in 42 minutes.

The 18-year-old Hooda will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-chian and Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh. Later in the day, Tanvi Sharma and Kiran George will play their respective singles quarterfinals against Thailand's Supanida Katethong and Japan's Yudai Okimoto.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

unnati hoodataipei openbadminton semifinalsdevika sihagindian badminton

More From Rediff

Seema Kaliramna Wins Discus Bronze Despite Three Fouls

Seema Kaliramna Wins Discus Bronze Despite Three Fouls
Lovepreet's record-breaking silver swells India's medal haul

Lovepreet's record-breaking silver swells India's medal haul
India Schedule for Commonwealth Games Day 9

India Schedule for Commonwealth Games Day 9

Related Stories

Unnati, Ayush storm into Taipei Open semis

Unnati, Ayush storm into Taipei Open semis

Web Stories

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood
Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026