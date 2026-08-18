Father's Sacrifice Fuels Unnati Hooda's BWF World Championships Debut

Discover how rising Indian badminton sensation Unnati Hooda's remarkable journey to the BWF World Championships is powered by her father's unwavering dedication and sacrifice, inspiring her to excel on the global stage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unnati Hooda credits her father, Upkar Hooda, for her rapid rise in badminton, as he sacrificed his career to train her.

Upkar Hooda, a former university-level player, now coaches Unnati at her debut BWF World Championships.

The 18-year-old from Rohtak secured a first-round win and will next face 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada.

Unnati draws motivation from Ayush Shetty's upset win, highlighting the importance of self-belief and patience in matches.

Reliance Foundation has also provided significant support to Unnati's journey over the past three years.

Rising Indian badminton star Unnati Hooda has credited her rapid ascent in the sport to her father and mentor, Upkar Hooda, who sacrificed his career to train her full-time and is now guiding her from the coach's corner at her debut BWF World Championships.

Upkar, a former university-level player, quit his government college job to travel with his daughter for tournaments, even as she has shifted her base to Chhotu Ram Stadium Badminton Academy in Rohtak to polish her skills under coach Parvesh Kumar. However, till date her father remains her biggest inspiration.

Father's Unwavering Support

"I'm not forced (into badminton). Of course, definitely there is a massive contribution of my family and my dad. He quit his job as well. So I cannot say in words how much he has contributed to me, but yeah, I am really thankful that I have a great family who support me a lot," Unnati told PTI after her first round win over Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar 22-20 21-16. She will next face 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada.

"And I would like to thank Reliance Foundation also, who has been a great help since my journey from the past three years."

Asked who was sitting in the dug out with her in Tuesday's match, she replied: "No, that was my father. Right now, I train with him, my father."

Drawing Inspiration and Strategy

The 18-year-old from Rohtak is not overawed by the occasion and said Ayush Shetty's upset win over world No.1 Shi Yu Qi on Monday will act as motivation for Indian shuttlers, including her.

"Very special moment (first World Championships). I just want to focus on my game tomorrow. Like, I just want to give my all, 100 per cent and be there and just enjoy because it's going to be a good match. "He (Shetty) is my good friend and he played really well yesterday. And definitely he won against the seeded number one here. So it really gives everyone confidence that just remember who you are and just give it all. On the court, there is one versus one and anybody can lose and anyone can win. So just believe in yourself," Unnati said.

The youngster feels being patient is key to success in the conditions here. "I think being really patient is important. That's the one thing I'll just keep in mind. Even I did it today also, in the last half of the court set and it really helped me. So keeping my nerves in control. "Sometimes in drift conditions it's difficult, but I feel like it's not that much difficult to judge if it's going out or in," she said.