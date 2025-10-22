HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unnati battles into French Open pre-quarters

Unnati battles into French Open pre-quarters

Source: PTI
October 22, 2025 20:40 IST

Unnati Hooda

IMAGE: Unnati Hooda fought back from a game down to beat Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan in a Round of 32 clash at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rising Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament but Ayush Shetty bowed out in the first round after going down fighting to Japan's Koki Watanabe in men's singles, in Cesson-Sevigne, on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Hooda rallied after losing the opening game to beat Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 in her women's singles first round match, but before that, Shetty lost 19-21, 19-21 to the seasoned campaigner from Japan.

Anupama Upadhyaya lost to China's Han Yue 15-21, 11-21 in the women's singles opening round match, while Anmol Kharb went down to South Korea's An Se-young 15-21, 9-21 in their round of 32 women's singles matches.

 

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will later take on Indonesia's Rahmat Hidayat and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a round of 32 men's doubles match.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
