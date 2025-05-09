HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Unnati, Ayush storm into Taipei Open semis

Unnati, Ayush storm into Taipei Open semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 09, 2025 17:55 IST

Ayush Shetty

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty's good run continues. Photograph: BAI/X

Young Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda continued to impress at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament, beating their respective rivals in tough three-game contests to progress to semifinals of men's and women's singles events in Taipei on Friday.

Taking the court first in the women's singles quarterfinals, Unnati, the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters champion, battled for 52 minutes before getting the better of local favourite Hung Yi-Ting 21-8, 19-21, 21-19. 

 

Earlier, the 17-year-old  made short work of another Taipei shuttler Lin Sih Yun 21-12, 21-7 in the round of 16.

She will next face top seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan. The Japanese beat Hsiang Lin of Taipei 17-21, 21-8, 21-17 in another quarter-final.

The 20-year-old Ayush, a 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist, who overcame senior pro Kidambi Srikanth in a hard-fought second-round clash, stunned Canada's seventh seed Brian Yang 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a contest that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes to move to the last four stage.

The rising Indian, who had stunned All England Championships runner-up Lee Chia Hao in the opening round, will next take on the winner of the other quarterfinal between top seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei and Indonesia's Moh Zaki Ubaidillah.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
