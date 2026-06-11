UNICEF hands Goodwill Ambassador role to Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal

Spain and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador at 18, pledging to champion children's right to play while preparing for his first FIFA World Cup.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal has become one of the youngest footballers to be named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Key Points Lamine Yamal has been appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and will promote children's rights, particularly the right to play.

The 18-year-old said play is a fundamental right and pledged to support UNICEF's efforts to ensure every child can enjoy a safe childhood.

The appointment comes ahead of Yamal's first FIFA World Cup appearance after his breakthrough role in Spain's Euro 2024 title-winning campaign.

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has been appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, becoming one of the youngest footballers to take on the role. UNICEF announced the appointment on Thursday, coinciding with the International Day of Play.

UNICEF shared the information on 'X' and wrote, "A new chapter. On and off the pitch. Today, Lamine Yamal becomes a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. From street games in his barrio to packed stadiums around the globe, play has been part of Lamine's story throughout his life. Now he's using his voice to stand up for every child's right to play. Because play isn't a privilege. It's for everyone. No matter who you are, where you are from or what your life looks like. This #InternationalDayofPlay, hear his message on why play matters #ForEveryChild."

In a video released by UNICEF, Yamal stressed the importance of play in every child's development and said he would use his voice to defend children's rights. He highlighted that play is a fundamental right recognised under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"Playing is how children discover the world. Every time a child play, they imagine. Every time they imagine, they grow. Because playing is not a luxury. It is a right recognised by the United Nations in Article 31 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Today, I join UNICEF as a Global Goodwill Ambassador to help defend these rights and use my voice to remind everyone that every child deserves a childhood where play is possible. Play for every child," Yamal said.

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Yamal Joins Messi, Beckham in Elite List

Yamal's appointment adds him to a list of football figures who have served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, including Lionel Messi, David Beckham, George Weah, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Edin Dzeko.

The Barcelona forward's rise has been remarkable. He played a key role in Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, scoring against France in the semifinal and providing four assists during the tournament.

Yamal Gears Up for World Cup Debut

Yamal will now turn his attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Spain, the 2010 world champions, have been drawn in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay as they aim to build on their recent European success.