News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Unheralded Kiran secures Olympic slot in women's 400m

Unheralded Kiran secures Olympic slot in women's 400m

Source: PTI
June 27, 2024 22:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Haryana's Kiran Pahal ran the second-fastest time for an Indian in the Women's 400m event. Photograph: AFI / Reuters.

Unheralded Haryana athlete Kiran Pahal surprised herself by qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the women's 400m event. She clocked a personal best time of 50.92 seconds on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships, surpassing the automatic Olympics qualification mark of 50.95 seconds.

Kiran easily won her semi-final heat, finishing ahead of Devy Aniba Zala of Gujarat and Kerala's Sneha K. She had earlier clocked 52.33 seconds in the preliminary round heats, an improvement from her previous personal best of 51.84 seconds in 2022.

Speaking about her qualification, Kiran expressed her surprise and joy, emphasizing that she never thought she would qualify for the Olympics.

Despite pressure in the preliminary heats after a year-long break from racing, she was confident of delivering an even better performance in the finals. Kiran, who hails from Ganaur village in Sonepat district of Haryana, has overcome significant challenges, including financial difficulties and the loss of her father in 2022, to achieve her sporting dreams.

In other events, Ankita won the women's 5000m final race in 16 minutes 10.31 seconds, while Gulveer Singh secured gold in the men's 5000m event, falling short of his own national record. Manju Bala also clinched gold in the women's hammer throw, achieving a distance of 63.66m.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SA in T20 WC final is 'destructive poetry in motion'
SA in T20 WC final is 'destructive poetry in motion'
Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?
Did 'India-centric' scheduling hurt Afghanistan?
Kapil heaps praise on Bumrah: '1000 times better'
Kapil heaps praise on Bumrah: '1000 times better'
Coco Gauff gets ready to conquer Wimbledon
Coco Gauff gets ready to conquer Wimbledon
UltraTech Cement to acquire 23% in India Cements
UltraTech Cement to acquire 23% in India Cements
World No 1 Sinner leads Italy's tennis renaissance
World No 1 Sinner leads Italy's tennis renaissance
Congress students union storms NTA hq to seek its ban
Congress students union storms NTA hq to seek its ban

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

'Rishabh Pant could open the batting in T20s'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances