Under-fire Carrick takes responsibility for United's slump, refuses to give up

Michael Carrick accepted responsibility for Manchester United’s alarming slump, defended his leadership after seven winless games, and vowed to restore the club’s identity despite mounting pressure on his position.

IMAGE: Michael Carrick described the heavy defeat to Como in the Champions League as one of the most painful nights of his tenure. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Michael Carrick accepted responsibility for Manchester United’s seven-match winless run, insisting he remains confident of guiding the club out of its current crisis.

United’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como left them 20th in the table with three points, intensifying scrutiny of Carrick’s leadership.

Carrick dismissed suggestions of a divided dressing room after Bruno Fernandes’ tactical criticism and vowed to restore the team’s identity and reconnect with supporters.

Despite speculation linking Antonio Conte with the job, Carrick backed himself to revive United, who sit 13th in the Premier League with seven points.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick mounted an impassioned defence of his leadership on Friday, accepting responsibility for the club's collapse in form and saying he remains convinced he can lead the team out of their current crisis.

Como Humiliation Deepens Pressure on Carrick

Carrick's position is under increasing pressure after United extended their winless run to seven matches in all competitions with Wednesday's humiliating 1-4 Champions League defeat at Como leaving them 20th in the table with three points.

Before taking questions ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth, Carrick delivered an emotional opening statement, acknowledging supporters' frustrations and the scale of the challenge facing him.

"Recently, we haven't had a good time. I think that's pretty obvious. So I totally accept what we're going through at the moment," he said.

"We had five months of relative success (last season) in a spell where I was happy with a lot of things I was seeing and that we were doing as a team," he said.

"We haven't done well enough lately. We've had a spell that we're really not happy with."

Carrick described the loss in Italy as one of the most painful nights of his tenure.

"Wednesday was a bad night. It was a bad night for a lot of reasons. It hurt a lot," he said. "It obviously hurt me to see us play that way. As I said after the game, it was really unacceptable."

United Boss Rejects Dressing-Room Rift

The defeat intensified scrutiny of Carrick after captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question United's tactical approach in his post-match comments.

Asked whether public criticism from players suggested cracks within the dressing room, Carrick rejected any suggestion the squad was split.

He also sidestepped questions over Fernandes' future as captain and declined to reveal whether he had held talks with the Portugal midfielder following the defeat.

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Carrick Insists He Can Restore United’s Identity

Instead, he stressed that his priority was restoring an identity that has disappeared from the side in recent weeks.

"My responsibility is to get a team on the pitch that represents this football club, represents the supporters and they can be proud of it with the identity that we show," Carrick said.

"We have gone away from that just recently in certain games, which I'm fully aware of and definitely doing something about."

He reserved special mention for United's fans, many of whom travelled to Como only to watch their side suffer the heaviest defeat of his reign.

"The supporters are a huge part of this football club. They have to make the effort and the time and money they spend, to feel how we all felt on Wednesday was a tough moment," he said.

Defiant Tone

Despite growing speculation about his future, Carrick struck a defiant tone, saying he remained confident United could rediscover the energy and connection that characterised last season's performances.

He took over in January 2026 after the sacking of Ruben Amorim and oversaw a remarkable turnaround, steering United to a top-three finish and Champions League qualification.

"For them (the fans) to feel like they felt for five months at the start of the year ... is something we need to get back to. We will get back to it. I fully believe that," said Carrick.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is among the names linked with United's managerial job, although the 57-year-old Italian said on Friday he had not had any negotiations "at an advanced stage" with any club.

Carrick acknowledged that United had lost their way but said responsibility rested squarely with him.

He ended his opening remarks by saying it was his duty to guide the club back on course, describing his role as "holding the umbrella for me to get wet and everyone else to stay dry".

United are 13th in the Premier League standings on seven points, while Bournemouth are a point behind them in 15th.