HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Under-fire Marquez quits as India football coach

Under-fire Marquez quits as India football coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 17:12 IST

x

Manolo Marquez

IMAGE: India managed just one win from their last eight matches under Manolo Marquez -- the lone victory coming against Maldives in March. Photograph: ANI Photo

Embattled India football head coach Manolo Marquez stepped down on Wednesday after reaching a 'mutual agreement' with the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), which was under pressure to fix accountability for the recent downward spiral of the national team.

The AIFF Executive Committee, in its meeting in New Delhi, agreed to relieve the 56-year-old Marquez after he expressed his desire to do so despite one year still left in his contract.

"The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF will shortly advertise for the post of head coach," AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana told PTI.

The Spaniard was appointed as head coach in June 2024 for a two-year

tenure. He worked in a dual role last year as he was also the head coach of Indian Super League side FC Goa in 2024-25 season.

India lost 0-1 to lower-ranked Hong Kong in an away match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10, which left the country in danger of missing out on qualifying for the continental showpiece in 2027.

India managed just one win from their last eight matches under Marquez -- the lone victory coming against Maldives in March.

 

This year, India have so far played four matches, out of which they have won one, drew another, and lost two. The poor results prompted the return of former skipper and iconic striker Sunil Chhetri to the squad but that has done little to improve the team's fortunes. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hot, Hot, Hot At Wimbledon
Hot, Hot, Hot At Wimbledon
I feel very alone out there at times: Zverev
I feel very alone out there at times: Zverev
PIX: Real Madrid edge Juventus to reach Club WC last 8
PIX: Real Madrid edge Juventus to reach Club WC last 8
Wonderkid Divyanshi Creates History At Asian Youth TT
Wonderkid Divyanshi Creates History At Asian Youth TT
Blow for Jyothi Yarraji's World Championships hopes
Blow for Jyothi Yarraji's World Championships hopes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

2025's Best Movies So Far

webstory image 3

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

VIDEOS

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu6:05

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath...

PM Modi departs for 5-nation tour, longest diplomatic visit in 10 years3:16

PM Modi departs for 5-nation tour, longest diplomatic...

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:08

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD