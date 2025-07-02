Under-fire Marquez quits as India football coach

IMAGE: India managed just one win from their last eight matches under Manolo Marquez -- the lone victory coming against Maldives in March. Photograph: ANI Photo

Embattled India football head coach Manolo Marquez stepped down on Wednesday after reaching a 'mutual agreement' with the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), which was under pressure to fix accountability for the recent downward spiral of the national team.



The AIFF Executive Committee, in its meeting in New Delhi, agreed to relieve the 56-year-old Marquez after he expressed his desire to do so despite one year still left in his contract.



"The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF will shortly advertise for the post of head coach," AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana told PTI.



The Spaniard was appointed as head coach in June 2024 for a two-year

tenure. He worked in a dual role last year as he was also the head coach of Indian Super League side FC Goa in 2024-25 season.India lost 0-1 to lower-ranked Hong Kong in an away match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10, which left the country in danger of missing out on qualifying for the continental showpiece in 2027.India managed just one win from their last eight matches under Marquez -- the lone victory coming against Maldives in March.

This year, India have so far played four matches, out of which they have won one, drew another, and lost two. The poor results prompted the return of former skipper and iconic striker Sunil Chhetri to the squad but that has done little to improve the team's fortunes.