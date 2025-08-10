HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Nisha, Muskan strike gold as India win nine medals

Nisha, Muskan strike gold as India win nine medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 10, 2025 16:51 IST

Nisha

IMAGE: Nisha outclassed Sirui Yang of China to record a 4:1 win in the Under-19 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Sunday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Young Indian women pugilists Nisha and Muskan showcased their skills by winning gold medals, while five others bagged silver in the Under-19 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

Of the 10 female boxers in the fray in the U-19 category, nine will return with medals -- including two gold, 5five silver, and 2 bronze -- underlining the prowess of the Indians who competed against pugilists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China among others.

Nisha raised her level in the 54kg category to dominate the third and final round against Sirui Yang of China to record a 4:1 win, while Muskan (57kg) coming out with an aggressive intent and staved off the challenge from Kazakhstan's Ayazhan Ermek for a 3:2

split verdict.

Aarti Kumari (75kg) lost to Tongtong Gu of China, while Kritika Wasan's (80kg) efforts were not enough to avoid a 2:3 loss against Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy of Kazakhstan.

Parchi Tokas (80+kg) went down by an identical margin against Sobirakhon Shakhobidinova of Uzbekistan.

 

Vini went down against Sevara Mamatova of Uzbekistan in the 60kg final, while Arinda Akimoto of Japan got the better or Nisha 4:1 in the 65kg summit clash.

Three more boxers will be in action in the men's finals later in the day. India are also assured of 13 medals in the U22 category with five boxers set to fight for gold on Monday.

India has fielded a 40-member contingent in the U-19 and U-22 continental event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
