News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Unbelievable! Olympic Champ offers gold medal to thief if returned

Unbelievable! Olympic Champ offers gold medal to thief if returned

September 25, 2024 17:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Olympic medal

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph:  Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Former Hungarian fencer Laszlo Csongradi has been left so distraught by the theft of his Olympic gold medal that he has offered to leave it to the thief in his will if it is returned.

Csongradi, 65, won the Olympic gold in the men's team sabre competition at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

Yet his most precious possession was taken from him when his home was broken into late on Sept. 10 as the former athlete was sleeping.

 

"For two weeks, I can't calm down and be happy, because everything reminds me of my stolen Olympic gold medal," Csongradi told Hungary's Sportal website.

"I would give everything to the culprit, but I want him to return the worthless object that means nothing to him. Drop it in the mailbox and if you want, I won't leave it to a museum in my will, I'll bequeath it to him."

The medal was stored away in a cupboard, Csongradi said, adding that the burglar only left the house when the former fencer left his room and shouted at him.

"He could have taken other important things, but for some reason (the medal) was all he was interested in," he added.

"The thief touched many things, many fingerprints were left behind, but there is nothing to identify them. I don't know what to do to get the message across to him: I don't want to hurt him... you can negotiate with me."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I thought it was AI'
'I thought it was AI'
Will Delhi's Kohli, Pant play Ranji Trophy cricket?
Will Delhi's Kohli, Pant play Ranji Trophy cricket?
Root needn't break Sachin's record to be a great: Bell
Root needn't break Sachin's record to be a great: Bell
Battle for the 2nd keeper's slot: Jitesh vs Kishan
Battle for the 2nd keeper's slot: Jitesh vs Kishan
Laddu row: Jagan calls for pooja to clear Naidu's 'sin'
Laddu row: Jagan calls for pooja to clear Naidu's 'sin'
Saudi Arabia opens door to LGBTQ fans for World Cup
Saudi Arabia opens door to LGBTQ fans for World Cup
Why Badlapur accused was shot in head, asks HC
Why Badlapur accused was shot in head, asks HC

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Arjun Turns 25! What Dad Sachin Said

Arjun Turns 25! What Dad Sachin Said

Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?

Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances