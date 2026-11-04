Churchill Brothers Seek Redemption Against Strong NorthEast United

Churchill Brothers will face the unbeaten NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash on Thursday, with Churchill aiming to recover from recent defeats while NorthEast seeks to maintain their strong start.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Churchill Brothers aim to end their losing streak against NorthEast United FC on Thursday.

NorthEast United FC remains unbeaten, securing eight points from four matches in the ISL.

Churchill Brothers' head coach Dimitris Dimitriou acknowledged individual errors and called for a more disciplined performance.

NorthEast United FC coach Juan Benali expects a tough match against Churchill Brothers' aggressive pressing and set-piece threat.

Churchill Brothers will look to arrest their slide when they host unbeaten NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats after opening their campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC, while NorthEast have collected eight points from four matches and will look to maintain their unbeaten run.

Churchill Brothers' Recent Struggles

Churchill Brothers, newcomers to the top flight league, have conceded seven goals in their last two outings, going down 0-4 to East Bengal and 2-3 to Punjab FC. Their attacking efforts, however, have offered some encouragement, with Sebastian Gutierrez scoring three goals in as many appearances.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou admitted that individual mistakes had cost his side dearly and called for a more disciplined performance against NorthEast.

"I hope we are able to make less mistakes in the next game, and we give the happiness and the smiles back to our fans and our management," Dimitriou said.

The Churchill coach is aware of the challenge posed by the visitors, describing NorthEast as "a very good opponent, and a very hard team".

NorthEast United's Unbeaten Run

NorthEast, meanwhile, have made a strong start to the season and are currently second in the standings. They were denied a fourth win when Bengaluru FC scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to force a 1-1 draw in their previous match.

Juan Benali's side have combined attacking threat with defensive discipline, scoring six goals while conceding just twice in four matches.

Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie and winger Jithin MS have been among the key players in their promising start.

Benali, however, is not taking Churchill lightly and expects a difficult contest against a side that presses aggressively and poses a threat from set-pieces.

"We know Churchill Brothers is a team who press you all the time, who doesn't let you play and when they get the ball, it's a very good team. They have good players, they look to hurt, good in set pieces, it's a competitive team," the NorthEast coach said.