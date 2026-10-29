Highlanders' Defence To Be Tested By Bengaluru's Attack

Get ready for an exciting Indian Super League clash as unbeaten NorthEast United FC's formidable defence prepares to take on Bengaluru FC's potent attacking force on Friday.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points NorthEast United FC's strong defence, having conceded only once in their first three matches, will be tested by Bengaluru FC's in-form attack, which has scored five goals in their opening two games.

NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali prioritises attacking play and confirmed striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take penalties, despite missing one in their previous outing.

Bengaluru FC coach Pep Munoz acknowledges NorthEast's distinct playing style but believes his team can exploit spaces while maintaining control of the contest.

Both teams are unbeaten this season, making Friday's encounter a crucial early test of their consistency and a chance to build momentum in the campaign.

The two teams last met in February this year, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

NorthEast United FC's defensive solidity will be thoroughly tested by Bengaluru FC's in-form attackers when the two teams lock horns in an Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

Defensive Strength Vs Attacking Prowess

NorthEast United were held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC in their previous outing, with striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie missing a stoppage-time penalty, while Bengaluru registered a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC through goals from Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic.

The Highlanders have conceded just once in their first three matches, while Bengaluru have scored five goals in their opening two games, setting up an intriguing contest between NorthEast's defense and the visitors' attacking threat.

NorthEast head coach Juan Pedro Benali, however, made it clear that his team would not compromise on its attacking ambitions, insisting that Ajaraie would continue to be the first choice from the penalty spot.

Coaches' Strategies And Player Focus

"I prefer to win 4-3. I don't want 0-0. I want to win. If there is a penalty tomorrow, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take it. There is no doubt about it," Benali said on the eve of the match.

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh will be crucial to the hosts' prospects against a Bengaluru side capable of putting pressure on opponents with its pressing game. Gurmeet stressed the importance of staying composed in possession against the visitors.

Bengaluru head coach Pep Munoz acknowledged NorthEast's distinct playing identity and tactical flexibility but believes his side can exploit spaces while maintaining control of the contest.

"They have an identity, some patterns that they like to create and a clear style of play," Munoz said, adding that his team was prepared to face either a back-four or a back-five defensive system.

NorthEast mid-fielder Lalremtluanga Fanai also emphasised on the need to remain focused despite the team's unbeaten start.

Building Momentum In The ISL Season

"We need to focus on the next game. It's not about losing or winning, we want to keep going and show what we can do," Fanai said.

The two teams last met in February this year, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Braian Sanchez had put Bengaluru ahead before substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia scored the equaliser for NorthEast in the second half.

Bengaluru will head into the fixture refreshed after a break, while NorthEast United are also well-stocked in terms of squad availability.

With both sides yet to lose this season, Friday's encounter offers an early test of their consistency as they seek to build momentum in the campaign.