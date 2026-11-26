India's in-form women's hockey team, ranked world No. 4, is set to clash with Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal on Friday, eyeing an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Key Points India's women's hockey team will play Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal on Friday, aiming for a historic hat-trick of titles.

The team enters the knockout stage unbeaten in five league matches and holds a world No. 4 ranking, their highest ever.

Deepika Sehrawat leads the tournament's goal-scoring charts with eight strikes, including seven penalty-corner conversions.

Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed surprise at the team's rapid rise in rankings but noted areas for improvement, particularly in ball possession.

Malaysia secured their semifinal spot by defeating Thailand 4-0 and will need to counter India's strong press and penalty-corner threat.

In-form India will look to extend their dominance over continental rivals and move a step closer to an unprecedented hat-trick of titles when they take on Malaysia in the semifinal of the women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Friday.

India enter the knockout stage unbeaten in five league matches and on a 14-match unbeaten run overall. Their impressive performances have also helped them achieve a historic world No. 4 ranking.

The hosts head into the semifinal as clear favourites, having beaten Malaysia 4-1 in their round-robin encounter after recovering from an early deficit.

India's Dominant Tournament Run

India have been in formidable form, thrashing Thailand 7-0 and Japan 4-0, besides registering a 2-1 win over South Korea, which proved to be their toughest challenge in the league stage. They also defeated China 6-2.

Deepika Sehrawat, Lalremsiami and Neha have been among the key performers in India's attacking unit, alongside skipper Salima Tete, Mumtaz Khan and debutant Pooja Sahoo.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur has also impressed with her ability to create scoring opportunities, while Baljeet Kaur's movement from the left and her deployment in midfield have added a new dimension to India's attacking rotations.

Deepika has been particularly impressive, topping the tournament's goal-scoring charts with eight strikes in five matches, including seven penalty-corner conversions and one field goal. Mumtaz and Lalremsiami have chipped in with three goals each.

India's midfield has been marshalled effectively by Neha and Salima, with Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Rutuja and Baljeet providing support. The defence, meanwhile, has been led by Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti Singh and Lalthantluangi.

In the absence of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who has been rested for the tournament, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki have shared the goalkeeping responsibilities.

Chasing A Historic Hat-Trick

India will also be aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive Asian Champions Trophy titles, having lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 in Ranchi and Rajgir, respectively.

Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who returned to the helm in February this year, admitted that he had not anticipated India's rapid rise to fourth in the world rankings.

"No, normally I don't look so far ahead (climb in ranking to fourth). But this is amazing that you are now number four in the world. Fifth was great, but now, it's one more step higher that you are amongst the big countries in the world. That's amazing," Marijne said after India's win over Japan.

However, the Dutchman believes there is still room for improvement, particularly in ball possession.

"I told the girls that we defended really well. It was better than the other matches. But in ball possession, sometimes we were too sloppy," he said.

Marijne, however, was pleased with the team's discipline and consistency, even against relatively weaker opponents.

"We are constantly behaving like a top team. I mean, by the discipline of going over and over, even if we are playing against some weaker teams. But we have to stay disciplined and keep playing task-driven. That's what I really like about the team," he added.

Malaysia's Challenge And Squad Details

Malaysia, meanwhile, secured their semifinal berth with a 4-0 victory over Thailand in their final round-robin match.

Nuramirah Zulkifli and Nur Azhar, who scored twice each in that match, will be among the players India need to watch out for.

However, Malaysia will have to contend with India's high press and formidable penalty-corner threat, with Deepika emerging as their biggest concern.

In the first semifinal, Japan will face reigning Olympic silver medallists China.

India squad: Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Sushila Chanu, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo; Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (captain), Neha, Sakshi Rana, Baljeet Kaur, Ishika; Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan.