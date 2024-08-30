Ultimate TT: Manika stars in Bengaluru's win vs Jaipur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy UTT/X Photograph: Kind Courtesy UTT/X

Star paddler Manika Batra played a crucial part as PBG Bengaluru Smashers defeated Jaipur Patriots 11-4 to take a significant step towards playoff qualification in the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis tournament on Thursday.

Spearheaded by Batra and Alvaro Robles, the team from Bengaluru continued their unbeaten streak and registered their third straight win, increasing their points tally to 32.

Batra herself added to the flourish by defeating Suthasini Sawettabut in the tie's final match 3-0 -- winning two Golden Points along the way.

The first match between Robles and Cho Seung-min produced rousing rallies and sensational comebacks, especially from the former, who became the first paddler to beat the South Korean in the UTT.

Captain of PBG Bengaluru Smashers, Robles trailed both games one and two at the time-out but rallied back to win both, thus taking the match.

Jaipur Patriots' Cho swung one back in his team's favour with a win in the third.

Lily Zhang followed in her captain's footsteps by securing PBG Bengaluru Smashers' second win, over Jaipur Patriots' Nithyashree Mani.

Zhang won 11-5, 11-10, 11-5, increasing her side's lead to 5-1.

Nithyashree and Cho then partnered in the mixed doubles round to avenge their previous defeats, beating Anthony Amlaraj and Zhang 3-0.

‘Comeback' was the theme of the men's singles. Just as his captain had done earlier, Jeet Chandra twice came from behind at the time-outs to beat Snehit SFR in a clean sweep.

Jeet trailed 1-5 in the first game, and 2-5 in the second, but won the match 11-8, 11-9, 11-6.

Friday's double header will see Chennai Lions take on U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi TTC square off against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis.

Results: PBG Bengaluru Smashers bt Jaipur Patriots 11-4: Alvaro Robles bt Cho Seung-min 2-1 (11-6, 11-7, 10-11); Lily Zhang bt Nithyashree Mani 3-0 (11-5, 11-10, 11-5); Amalraj/Zhang lost to Cho/Nithyashree 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 9-11); Jeet Chandra bt Snehit SFR 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6); Manika Batra bt Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (11-10, 11-4, 11-10).